Menstruation before age 12 likely to increase menopause symptoms later: Study

A new study has found that early menstruation increases the likelihood of hot flushes and night sweats years later at menopause.

The study, led by University of Queensland researchers, has been published in BJOG: an International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

The data from more than 18,000 middle-aged women across the UK, US, and Australia was analysed by School of Public Health researchers.

Dr Hsin-Fang Chung, University of Queensland, said the study showed that women who started menstruating at the age of 11 or younger were likely to have a 50 per cent higher risk of experiencing frequent hot flushes and night sweats — also known as vasomotor symptoms — at menopause.

The researchers compared the above group of women with those who had their first period at 14 or older.

“The risk of the women who menstruated early experiencing both symptoms was greater than having either hot flushes or night sweats alone,” Dr Chung was quoted as saying. Early menstruation had previously been linked to serious health conditions in life, like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, she added.

InterLACE project leader Professor Gita Mishra said obesity played a significant role in the findings. She was quoted as saying, “Women who experienced early menstruation and were overweight or obese in midlife had a two times greater risk of frequent hot flushes and night sweats, compared with women who experienced their first period aged 14 years or older, and had normal weight.”

“These findings encourage women with early menstruation to engage in health promotion programs, especially weight management in adulthood,” the professor added.

(With inputs from ANI)

