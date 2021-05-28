Menstrual Hygiene Day: Dos and don’ts for a healthy, happy period

A UNICEF study shows that in India, inadequate awareness about menstrual hygiene compels 23% girls to drop out of schools after they start menstruating. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Menstruation is one of the most significant processes a woman’s body undergoes. Therefore, it is no wonder that we tend to get flustered with the idea of getting our very first period, often forgetting to pay attention to the need for ensuring good menstrual hygiene.

“A UNICEF study shows that in India, inadequate awareness about menstrual hygiene compels 23% girls to drop out of schools after they start menstruating. This is a stage where girls are often confused and scared as to how to go about their first period since knowledge on basic hygienic practices towards menstruation is often not well addressed,” said Sharana Jhangiani, Head of Community, Nua.

This Menstrual Hygiene Day, promise yourself a happy and healthy period by understanding your body better!

Here are a few menstrual hygiene dos and don’ts for first-timers:

Choose your sanitation method

From sanitary pads, tampons to menstrual cups, each woman should choose a product that provides her maximum comfort. It must be kept in mind that only one method of sanitation must be used at a time; using multiple ones can lead to rashes, infections or even Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Ask questions to the right person

“Girls getting their periods for the first time are bound to have a lot of concerns, which should be addressed right away. It is crucial to understand that they will require proper guidance to navigate their way towards comprehending the significance of menstrual hygiene. Approaching an expert or a doctor is always the right way to go about this,” suggested Jhangiani

Don’t let inhibitions get in your way

Ensure that your body is relaxed and comfortable at all times. Choose comfort and be well-rested. Try to look past any age-old perceptions which indicate that women should not indulge in activities during these days. We must encourage women to be active and prove that periods do not get in the way of living lives. Comfort and hygiene can still go hand-in-hand during periods with the availability of an array of services and products in the market.

Bathe and wash yourself regularly

Bathing regularly during periods is important as it removes the excess blood that could cause an infection. It can also help alleviate the mood and reduce menstrual cramps. You can also relieve your period pain through mild heat therapy. For cleansing, a gentle foaming cleanser can be used to eliminate infection-causing bacteria, while preserving the good ones you need for a healthy vulva.

Always be ready with a go-to kit

“It is always beneficial to be ready beforehand with all the necessary supplies that you would require. Carrying a multi-purpose pouch containing intimate care kits will surely serve the need of the hour for ultimate comfort and convenience. After your first period, it is best to keep a track of the next period date through apps, which will regularly monitor your cycles,” she told indianexpress.com