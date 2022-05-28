Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Mistakes to avoid, tips to follow for a clean period

One can suffer from a variety of health problems if one fails to follow good menstrual hygiene, said Dr Nitin Gupte, gyneacologist, Apollo Spectra Pune. “Menstruation is a vital and essential process that deserves enough attention. Not taking utmost care during periods can lead to allergies and vaginal infections,” he added.

Today on Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022, observed annually on May 28, here are some common problems that are seen due to the lack of hygiene during menstruation.

Yeast infection

Washing hands after changing sanitary napkins is a good idea. It can help you to avoid yeast infections.

Fungal infections

Wearing the pad, cup, or tampon for too long can cause fungal infections. The damp pad will set the stage for the bacteria to thrive and grow. Thus, you will have a higher chance of suffering from urinary tract infections, vaginal infections, and those unpleasant skin rashes. Pad lining may cause irritation to sensitive skin too.

Toxic shock syndrome (TSS)

If the tampon is left inserted for a longer time then it can cause toxic shock syndrome (TSS) which is a bothersome medical condition caused by a bacterial infection.

Tampon is a cylindrical object that goes inside the vagina to absorb all of the menstrual blood. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Tampon is a cylindrical object that goes inside the vagina to absorb all of the menstrual blood. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Bacterial vaginosis

It is a type of vaginal inflammation caused by the overgrowth of bacteria naturally found in the vagina, and upsets the natural balance. Lack of hygiene during periods can lead to this worrisome condition.

Reproductive tract infections

Reproductive tract infections are infections of the genital tract. They can occur due to a lack of hygiene during periods and present major health problems in the country.

Follow these hygiene tips during your periods

*Don’t forget to change the sanitary pad or tampon after every five hours. Wash your menstrual cup as instructed by the expert. The size of menstrual cups may need a few sitting, so if you are using a cup then speak to a gynaecologist.

*It is essential for you to keep your vagina clean. You will be shocked to know that washing from back to front will cause the transmission of the bacteria from the anus into the vagina or urethra opening making you susceptible to infections. Wipe from front to back. Additionally, you must wear clean cotton underwear while on your periods.

*It is a known fact that the vagina is a self-cleaning organ. So, avoid douching. Refrain from using any chemical or scented products down there. Also, avoid using soap as it can also cause an infection.

