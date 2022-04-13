scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Can a menstrual cup get stuck in the vagina? Doctor explains why it’s not possible

Dr Tanaya, aka Dr Cuterus, took to Instagram to answer these frequently-raised questions and bust some myths.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 9:10:25 am
menstrual cup, can a menstrual cup get stuck, can a menstrual cup get lost in vagina, how to insert menstrual cup, questions about menstrual cup, menstrual cup myths, indian express newsTo a non-menstrual cup user, the thought of squeezing it in can be intimidating. Here's everything to know. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Around the world, many people use menstrual cups during periods. An alternative to sanitary pads and tampons, cups are reusable and environment-friendly, too.

But, for those who have not started using them yet, menstrual cups may come across as intriguing and perplexing. What happens when it is inserted? How does one squeeze it in and pull it out? Most importantly, is there a chance that it can get stuck inside the vagina or get lost in the uterus?

These are common questions posed by non-menstrual cup users. Dr Tanaya, aka Dr Cuterus, took to Instagram to answer these frequently-raised questions and bust some myths.

“Your vagina is just a canal and not a black hole,” she joked, explaining that it is not possible to have something get lost in there.

In the video, she demonstrated how the cup is inserted into the vagina, explaining the role of the cervix. The doctor said it is like a gateway into the uterus, acting as a “bouncer” in a “super-exclusive club” — meaning, it makes sure nothing foreign enters the uterus just like that and stays there, except for “sperms”.

She also added that the vagina is “not an endless tunnel”, it has a “darwaza” (door), and the cup is unlikely to get lost there.

Was this information useful?

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

