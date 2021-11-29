Say goodbye to period pain with these five effective Ayurvedic remedies

Many women experience menstrual cramps during their period cycle. Usually accompanied by pain, bloating and nausea, these cramps occur when the uterus sheds its lining once a month.

According to Healthline, the symptoms surrounding menstrual cramps might vary from person to person, and may also include headaches, diarrhea.

If you also struggle with pain and cramps, here’s what Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar suggests for managing menstrual pain.

“Painkillers are not your only friend. These 5 effective remedies for period pain are worth an honest shot,” she wrote on Instagram.

Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Sip on teas

All of these warm and soothing teas will help ease your cramps. You can sip on any (whichever suits you well) throughout the day.

Apply warmth on affected areas

Applying a hot water bottle is the most well-known period-comfort remedy that many women revert to. Applying heat on lower abdomen during periods helps relax contracting muscles in the uterus. This is a age-old hack of managing pain used by women across the world.

Get plenty of sunlight

All of us know sunlight as the source if Vitamin D, which reduces the production of prostaglandins responsible for causing cramps, she said.

ALSO READ | Nutritionist suggests simple tips to reduce period bloating

Stay hydrated

“Drinking water is very important during menses as it helps with issues like bloating. Sip chamomile or ginger tea. Carom (ajwaim tea) works wonders for menstrual cramps. Drink flavoured mineral water for a new twist on hydration. Make a pitcher of mint water to drink throughout the day. Staying well-hydrated isn’t just good for cramps, it’s good for your overall health,” she suggested.

Practice yoga

Yoga is the perfect solution as it can increase circulation around the pelvic region and release endorphins to counteract the prostaglandins (hormone-like substances that cause the uterine muscles to contract during menstruation).

“Asanas like pranayama and shavasana are ideal, as they are relaxing for the body and easy to perform as well. Mild asanas will instantly ease your pain. Also get enough rest physically and mentally,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!’