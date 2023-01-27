Take care of yourself during menopause with these expert-approved self care tips

Menopause marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle, a phase that usually comes between the age of 40-50 years. While each woman’s menopause experience is different, owing to their symptoms, there are certain dos and don’ts that can help make this transition smooth. Some common symptoms of menopause include night sweats, weight gain, insomnia and irritability, along with a decline in oestrogen that can lead to a deficiency in bones and cause osteoporosis.

“It can also affect the cardiovascular system negatively. Various studies also state that mental health problems such as depression can be caused during menopause,” said Dr Jagriti Varshney, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, adding that a woman also experiences many physical changes such like vaginal dryness, reduced libido, dry skin, increased frequency of urination, soreness or tenderness in breasts and stiff joints during this period.

To take care of these symptoms it is important to imbibe some self-care habits, pointed out Dr Varshney as she shared various lifestyle modifications and home remedies that can help reduce the symptoms. These include:

Keeping yourself cool

One of the most common menopausal symptoms is hot flashes. For this, Dr Varshney suggested doing yoga and meditation to stay calm and composed. Wearing loose and breathable clothing and avoiding heavy blankets, especially during nighttime can also help. “Maintaining the temperature of your home is equally important,” she added.

ALSO READ | Ease your way through menopause with these seven foods

Regular exercise

At least 30 minutes of exercise every day is required to stay healthy. (Source: Freepik) At least 30 minutes of exercise every day is required to stay healthy. (Source: Freepik)

Exercise is an important way to reduce the symptoms related to menopause. “Exercising also helps in weight management, promotes better sleep, and releases stress,” the expert said, suggesting at least 30 minutes of exercise a day to maintain overall health.

Healthy diet

Since menopause affects the bones, Dr Varshney recommended supplementing one’s diet with calcium, vitamin D, magnesium and other multivitamins. “Women should also include certain ingredients like lignans that mimic oestrogen to maintain the levels of the hormone in the body,” she said. Flaxseed, pumpkin seed, poppy, sesame and whole grains are naturally occurring foods that act like oestrogen. Also, she advised quitting smoking and limiting alcohol consumption to remain healthy during menopause.

Proper hydration

Advertisement

Three litres of water daily is crucial for health. (Source: Freepik) Three litres of water daily is crucial for health. (Source: Freepik)

Drinking water regulates the body temperature, so staying hydrated is another key point to remember. Additionally, staying hydrated can reduce other symptoms such as bloating and dryness. Dr Varshney mentioned that oestrogen levels declining in the body means that less moisture is retained in the body, so drinking at least 3 litres of water every day is crucial for health.

ALSO READ | Six things menopausal women can do for their bone health

Sleep hygiene

According to The National Sleep Foundation, it is advised to have 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night for adults. However, since night sweats can make it difficult to sleep, menopausal individuals need to take extra steps to control sleep disturbances. This includes putting electronic gadgets away, sleeping in light clothing and making sure your bedroom is comfortable.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!