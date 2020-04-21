Menopause diet: Foods you must consume

It is very important to maintain a healthy diet during menopause. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is very important to maintain a healthy diet during menopause. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Menopause is a state when the menstrual cycle of women comes to an end. It usually occurs when a woman is between 45 to 55 years of age, and can lead to many changes in her body. “She may experience irritability, decreased bone density and an increase in weight. The risk of many diseases also increases; therefore, consumption of various foods that can control these issues and reduce the severity of menopausal symptoms is extremely important,” says dietician Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist, founder of Diet Podium.

Below, she mentions a few food items that a woman going through menopause must include in her diet, and why.

*Broccoli: It has a positive impact on the estrogen level. It is also rich in calcium, therefore is beneficial for maintaining bone density. Due to its fibrous properties, broccoli also eases bloating. Menopausal or not every women must include cruciferous vegetables in their diet.

*Iron rich foods: Menopausal women are more prone to anemia, which is why it is essential to consume foods that are rich in iron. The supplements can sometimes cause iron overload in the body, so the best method is to rely on natural sources of iron.

*Eggs: Eggs are full of iron and vitamin D, the two most common nutrients women often lack. Eggs also are a great source of protein and help control cholesterol levels. Collectively eggs can cure many deficiencies.

*Whole grains: Whole grains include brown rice, barley, wheat etc. These are rich in fiber and vitamin B. Consumption of these is good for heart health, diabetes and cancer. Whole grains boost metabolism and regulate energy level.

*Yoghurt and dairy products: Since dairy products are beneficial for bone density, it is always advised to add them to the menopausal diet. Yogurt boosts the immune system and also improves gut health.

*Green and leafy vegetables: Leafy and green veggies are a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals. They can provide your body with a lot of nutrients and power.

*Oatmeal: Oatmeal, being a healthy carb, keeps the energy level balanced. It is a great ingredient to mix up with other menopause friendly food items like berries, yogurt, and green vegetables. Oats are capable of controlling many health issues like weight gain, digestive problems, cholesterol level and even prevent diabetes.

*Flax seeds: Flax seeds help with hot flashes and uneasiness. They contain phytoestrogens that is similar to estrogen; therefore, it balances the level of estrogen in the body.

Also, following healthy lifestyle habits can help in controlling the issues. Regular exercise, staying hydrated, not smoking and consuming alcohol help.

