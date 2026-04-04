‘Isn’t about too much water’: Dietitian shares real reason menopause causes sudden bloating; gynaecologist on how to fix it

Bloating, puffiness and a feeling of heaviness are common complaints during menopause, yet many women struggle to understand why they suddenly retain more fluid despite drinking water, eating normally or staying active. In an Instagram post, dietitian Shweta J Panchal explained that menopause-related bloating is less about excess water and more about internal imbalances.

In the caption, she wrote, “Menopause water retention isn’t about ‘too much water’ — it’s about imbalance.” According to her, fluid retention during menopause can increase due to changes in hormones, mineral levels and circulation. She added that when sodium levels are high, and potassium or magnesium levels drop, the body may hold on to fluid as a protective response. “During menopause, fluid retention often increases due to shifts in hormones, minerals, and circulation. When sodium is high, and potassium or magnesium is low, the body holds on to water.”

Her suggestions focused on restoring balance rather than eliminating certain nutrients entirely. She noted that “🥑 Potassium-rich foods (like potatoes, spinach, coconut water) help release excess fluid,” and “🥬 Magnesium supports vessel relaxation and reduces bloating.” She also cautioned against extreme dietary restrictions, explaining that “🧂 Cutting salt completely can backfire—balance matters,” while “🚶‍♀️ Movement improves lymphatic flow and fluid drainage,” and “💦 Proper hydration tells your body it’s safe to let go of water.” Summing up her message, she said, “Water retention is a mineral + hydration issue, not a water problem.”

But what hormonal and physiological changes during menopause contribute to water retention?

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “During menopause, fluctuating and eventually declining oestrogen and progesterone levels affect how the body regulates fluids. Oestrogen influences the renin angiotensin system and kidney function, which can lead to temporary fluid retention and bloating. Progesterone has a mild diuretic effect, so its decline may also contribute to the feeling of swelling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dietitian Shweta J Panchal | The Diet Therapy (@dt.shwetashahpanchal)

Mineral balance plays an important role in fluid regulation. Dr Sreenivas notes, “Excess sodium encourages the body to hold water, while potassium helps maintain cellular fluid balance and supports kidney function. Magnesium supports muscle relaxation, reduces inflammation, and helps regulate electrolyte balance. When these minerals are not balanced due to diet, stress, or metabolic changes common in midlife, women may notice increased bloating or puffiness.”

How can women adjust their diet and hydration habits to reduce bloating and fluid retention?

The goal should be balance rather than restriction. Dr Sreenivas suggests that adequate hydration helps the kidneys regulate sodium and prevents the body from retaining excess fluid. Drinking water consistently throughout the day is more helpful than reducing intake.

Dr Sreenivas adds, “Dietary choices can make a meaningful difference. Increasing potassium-rich foods such as bananas, coconut water, spinach, and lentils helps counter sodium-related fluid retention. Including magnesium-rich foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy greens can also help reduce bloating. Reducing highly processed foods, which are typically high in sodium, is more effective than eliminating salt from home-cooked meals.”

Regular physical activity, she says, especially walking and strength training, improves circulation and reduces fluid accumulation. Good sleep and stress management are equally important because cortisol fluctuations can worsen water retention during menopause.

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When does menopause related water retention become a concern?

Mild bloating or temporary swelling is common during the menopausal transition, but persistent or severe fluid retention should be evaluated. “Women should seek medical advice if swelling is sudden, painful, affects only one limb, or is associated with breathlessness, rapid weight gain, or fatigue,” stresses Dr Sreenivas.

Water retention that does not improve with lifestyle changes may be linked to thyroid disorders, kidney issues, cardiovascular conditions, or medication side effects. In some cases, metabolic changes such as insulin resistance can also contribute to fluid imbalance. “If swelling is consistent, worsening, or accompanied by other symptoms, a clinical assessment including blood tests and evaluation of cardiovascular and renal health is recommended to rule out underlying causes,” concludes Dr Sreenivas.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.