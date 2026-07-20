The hidden symptom of menopause many women experience

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Menopause is commonly associated with symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes and sleep disturbances. However, many women also report experiencing an unexpected problem that receives far less attention: feeling unsteady on their feet. Episodes of dizziness, poor coordination, stumbling or a reduced sense of balance can begin during the menopausal transition, often catching women by surprise because they do not immediately connect these changes with fluctuating hormone levels.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Although balance is something most people rarely think about until it becomes difficult, it depends on the smooth coordination of multiple systems, including the inner ear, vision, muscles, joints and the brain. During midlife, hormonal changes may influence several of these systems, while age-related changes, declining muscle strength, reduced bone density and other health conditions can further affect stability.
While occasional unsteadiness may have a range of explanations, the connection between menopause and balance is an area of growing interest. To understand more, we spoke with an expert.
Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Declining estrogen levels during menopause can influence multiple systems involved in maintaining balance, including the inner ear, muscles, joints, and the central nervous system. Estrogen plays a role in neuromuscular function and bone health, so its reduction may affect coordination, reaction time, and postural stability. In addition, menopause-related symptoms such as poor sleep, fatigue, anxiety, and reduced muscle mass can further contribute to feelings of unsteadiness. Many women describe this as feeling off-balance or less confident while walking, climbing stairs, or changing positions quickly.”
Click on each symptom to understand whether it is commonly linked to menopause or whether it should prompt a medical evaluation:
✅ Mild, occasional dizziness during menopause may be related to hormonal fluctuations, especially when it occurs alongside hot flashes, sleep disturbances or irregular periods.
⚠️ These symptoms should not be dismissed as menopause alone. They require medical evaluation to identify the underlying cause.
🚩 These are warning signs that need prompt medical attention, as they may indicate conditions unrelated to menopause.
While hormonal changes can contribute to occasional balance problems, persistent or severe symptoms should always be evaluated by a healthcare professional rather than being assumed to be a normal part of menopause.
Improving balance during and after menopause requires a combination of physical activity, nutrition, and lifestyle measures. Dr Sreenivas notes that weight-bearing exercises, strength training, yoga, tai chi, and balance-focused exercises help maintain muscle strength, coordination, and joint stability.
“Adequate intake of calcium, vitamin D, and protein is essential to preserve bone and muscle health. Good sleep, hydration, and regular physical activity also play an important role in reducing fatigue and improving coordination. Women who experience persistent balance issues should undergo assessment for osteoporosis and fall risk, as early intervention can help maintain mobility, independence, and confidence in daily life,” concludes Dr Sreenivas.