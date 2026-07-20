The hidden symptom of menopause many women experience

Menopause is commonly associated with symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes and sleep disturbances. However, many women also report experiencing an unexpected problem that receives far less attention: feeling unsteady on their feet. Episodes of dizziness, poor coordination, stumbling or a reduced sense of balance can begin during the menopausal transition, often catching women by surprise because they do not immediately connect these changes with fluctuating hormone levels.

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Although balance is something most people rarely think about until it becomes difficult, it depends on the smooth coordination of multiple systems, including the inner ear, vision, muscles, joints and the brain. During midlife, hormonal changes may influence several of these systems, while age-related changes, declining muscle strength, reduced bone density and other health conditions can further affect stability.