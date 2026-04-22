From Omega-3 to Zinc: The truth about men’s supplements in their 30s

Many people take supplements, sometimes without even being prescribed by a healthcare professional. As such, do men need to have them in their 30s to stay healthy in their 50s? According to Dr Ramita Kaur, a maternal and child nutritionist, there are seven supplements men should take in their 30s to stay healthy in their later years.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She listed the following in an Instagram post.