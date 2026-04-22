From Omega-3 to Zinc: The truth about men’s supplements in their 30s

Avoiding unhealthy processed foods can help reduce inflammatory markers in the body, said Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 22, 2026 08:00 PM IST
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Many people take supplements, sometimes without even being prescribed by a healthcare professional. As such, do men need to have them in their 30s to stay healthy in their 50s? According to Dr Ramita Kaur, a maternal and child nutritionist, there are seven supplements men should take in their 30s to stay healthy in their later years.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She listed the following in an Instagram post.

Supplement How much to take When to take
Omega 3 250-500 mg (EPA + DHA) With meals (breakfast/dinner)
Magnesium 400-420 mg In the evening
Probiotics 1-10 billion CFU On an empty stomach
Vitamin D3 600-800 mg With healthy fats like milk
Curcumin 500-1000 mg With healthy fats like milk, zinc
Zinc 11 mg At least 1 hour before or 2 hours after meals
CoQ10 100-200 mg With healthy fats like milk at night

Edwina Raj, head of services for clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said there’s no blanket rule that all men need supplements to be healthy. “A focus on healthy eating and exercise should be the priority. The need for supplements should be assessed on an individual basis. A registered dietitian or doctor can determine if supplements are necessary by calculating nutrient deficiencies, analysing symptoms (if any), or performing a biochemical assessment. Generalised advice on supplements without guidance on duration is strongly discouraged by qualified health professionals,” said Edwina.

Men can preserve heart health and prevent early-onset diabetes by consuming foods rich in fibre, minerals like magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids. “These can be found in nuts, oilseeds, fish, and traditional fermented foods. Including a variety of fruits and vegetables can also naturally improve gut health,” said Edwina.

Avoiding unhealthy processed foods can help reduce inflammatory markers in the body. According to Edwina, natural sources of nutrients are generally safer than supplements. “For example, excessive calcium intake from supplements can lead to bladder stones and clogged blood vessels. Poor-quality omega-3 supplements may carry the risk of mercury toxicity. High doses of probiotics can cause bloating,” said Edwina.

Also Read | Sadhguru recommends these therapeutic supplements as they ‘are rich in antioxidants’

Seek advice from qualified healthcare professionals who use an evidence-based approach.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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