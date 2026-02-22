Here’s why men’s hygiene habits matter for women’s health: ‘This is not only doing a favour to men..’

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are one of the most common bacterial infections, especially among women. They can cause pain, discomfort, and frequent urges to urinate. But did you know, one of the most overlooked causes of UTI in women is associated with men’s hygiene? It’s not just sexual activity that can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract. Holistic health coach Dr Mickey Mehta, in conversation with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, shared that peeing carelessly can become a urinary health nightmare for women. “These drops proliferate bacteria, leading to UTIs in women and infections in men too,” he shared.

Sharing how basic hygiene is necessary, Dr Mehta added, “This is not only doing a favour to men also, it’s about self-respect, community and shared spaces.”

Dr Vaishali Joshi, obstetrician, and gynaecologist, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, told indianexpress.com that women are more prone to UTIs due to the proximity of their urinary system to their genital organs. “The urethra, i.e. the channel that brings urine from the bladder to outside for voiding, is short in women, and its opening (pee-hole) is also at the tip of the vulva where the penis is inserted during penetrative sex,” said Dr Joshi, adding that urinating right after intercourse helps flush out harmful bacteria and lowers UTI risk.

Hygiene habits to incorporate

She also shared some easy hygiene habits that men can follow:

1. Grooming regularly: Having a regular grooming routine is an essential part of men’s hygiene. Manscaping intimate areas is necessary because sweating can cause bacteria to accumulate. Develop a trimming routine. Begin by taking a hot shower and exfoliating your skin. This will open up the pores and make a close trim easier. Never use a razor to shave pubic area, as it will cause irritation and itching. Shower again to cleanse properly.

Sexually-active men should regularly request STD tests. (Source: Freepik) Sexually-active men should regularly request STD tests. (Source: Freepik)

2. Gentle intimate washes: Soaps that are normally alkaline tend to change the skin’s pH. The intimate region is very delicate and prone to catching infections. Consider using gentle men’s intimate wash developed with the natural pH of the skin. They do not affect the area adversely, and by removing dirt and sweat, they maintain a healthy balance. Mild ones can be used every day.

3. Good underwear: Wearing clean underwear is important. You should also opt for the right fabric. Choose cotton over synthetic. A lightweight fabric will keep your private region dry and cool. Micromodal fabrics are exceptionally breathable and moisture well. They are super silky and feel light against the skin.

4. Wash up after: Not just before physical intimacy, but also clean up afterwards. This intimate hygiene tip is applicable for both you and your partner. Neglecting after-intimacy clean up can lead to serious health problems.

5. Regular checks: Develop a habit of regularly inspecting your penis and testicles for any abnormalities. Bumps, redness, sores, blisters, and warts are things to watch out for. A change may indicate STDs, cancer, and other health problems. Although many lumps are not harmful, it is advisable to discuss them with a medical professional. Consider getting a routine physical exam done at least once a year to maintain good sexual health. Sexually-active men should also request STD tests, regardless of whether they use protection.

6. Eat healthy: You may be able to reduce sweat and foul smells by eating the right things. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, spinach, and kale help you smell better on the inside. Drinking water and green tea is also helpful.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.