Are melatonin gummies the ultimate solution to your sleep woes?

From minor sleep initiation to major disorders like sleep apnea and insomnia, sleep-related issues have become extremely common in the modern world, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. While experts recommend following proper sleep hygiene and consulting a doctor in case of serious problems, many people are looking for a quick fix to their sleep issues. Wondering what they are? Over the last couple of years, there has been a noticeable interest in melatonin gummies that claim to help induce sleep and provide you with a restful slumber.

But before we delve deeper into its benefits and impacts on health, let’s first understand what melatonin gummies actually are. “These are gummies that contain melatonin to supplement your body’s natural production of the same. They are typically made up of candy, like gelatine or sugar-based, and are available in a chewable form in a manner that is opposed to tablets or capsules that need water to swallow. These gummies could be easily chewed and are easier for intake,” Dr YongChiat Wong, Group Head and Scientist, Medical and Technical Affairs, P&G Health, told indianexpress.com.

Agreeing, Dr Yash Javeri, Director and Physician, Regency Super Speciality Hospital, Lucknow said that sleep gummies contain ingredients that encourage the body to maintain the natural circadian rhythm which translates into quality sleep. “It includes melatonin, L-theanine, and CBD. For people who cannot swallow pills, gummies prove to be a better alternative. They contain many minerals, vitamins, and natural extracts that help improve the day-night rhythm,” he said.

Do they really work?

Dr Wong highlighted that melatonin gummies are well-studied. “In fact, clinical studies have consensus that melatonin helps you fall asleep fast. How melatonin works exactly is that our body naturally produces melatonin, which is a sleep regulator at night. At night, your body secretes a lot of melatonin and it will trigger and signal the body to relax and fall asleep. A melatonin gummy supplements the natural production of the body’s melatonin to a higher level, whereby, it helps you to relax and fall asleep fast.”

He added that melatonin gummies like ZzzQuil NATURA also contain vitamin B6, which is a very important mineral in helping the body relieve tiredness and stress.

Adding, Dr Javeri said that gummies are an interesting way of consuming vitamins and minerals. “Be it for good hair, skin, sleep and, at times, overall health. People suffering from imbalanced sleeping schedules, jet lag, and delayed sleep-wake cycles can benefit by getting a proper sleep cycle by having gummies.”

But…

Despite their possible benefits in helping you get a good night’s sleep, experts advised consuming melatonin gummies with utmost precaution. “People suffering from sleep disorders may take melatonin gummies as an immediate or short-term solution to their problem but it should not be assumed to be the most effective and safe always,” Dr Sandeep Jain, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah, said.

He explained that sleep gummies are not a long-term option, either. “While there is some proof that using sleep gummies temporarily may help some shift workers, people with transitory jet lag, and delayed sleep-wake disorders, there is not enough pieces of evidence to prove its efficacy for long-term use. There is always a threat that users can be masking another problem. In cases of sleep apnea, anxiety, and depression, melatonin does not help,” Dr Jain added.

Doctors said that sleep gummies are usually available over-the-counter and are considered harmless — something which is not true. “Sleep gummies don’t come without some uncomfortable side effects, which include morning drowsiness, headaches and dizziness.”

Agreeing, Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director, Ujala Cygnus group of Hospitals said that he strongly discourages the use of melatonin gummies without consulting a doctor.

“To be on the safer side, it is always better to consult a doctor before taking these. Pregnant or lactating mothers, patients with hypertension (high BP), and diabetes, and those suffering from epilepsy should avoid sleep gummies unless medically advised. Children should not be given this as it might lead to bed-wetting and other problems,” Dr Jain concluded.

