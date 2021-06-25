Meghan Markle’s pregnancy guru is a fan of Ayurvedic diet; here are her suggestions for new moms

"Second births are always easier. [The parents] have done it before and they are experienced and better prepared." (Photo: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

There was global interest and excitement surrounding the birth of the second Sussex baby, Lilibet-Diana. Born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived June 4 at 11.40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Her parents — former senior royals from the UK — now reside in the US. But for Lili’s birth, they made sure to include Markle’s trusted London-based pregnancy guru, Dr Gowri Motha.

According to a People report, Dr Motha offered remote support to the Duchess of Sussex via telephone on June 4, and the request came after the holistic obstetrician helped deliver their first child, too — son Archie — at The Portland Hospital two years ago.

Motha told People from her St. John’s Wood clinic — where she practices Gentle Birth Method — that she was “honoured”. With a series of consultations and classes, she prepares mothers to be physically, mentally and emotionally ready for the birth of their baby.

Per the report, her program combines tips she learned at medical school in India with her experience as a doctor in the UK, to give women a “calm and intervention-free delivery”. Motha has delivered “thousands” of babies in the last four decades, including the likes of celebrity moms like Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna and Kate Moss.

“I wanted to introduce visualisation techniques, to rehearse the birth in the mother’s mind and to give them confidence,” Motha, who includes reflexology, massage, yoga, exercise, reiki, nutrition and supplement advice in her program, was quoted as saying.

While it is not known how the duchess learnt of Motha’s technique, she says most of her clients reach out to her through “word of mouth”. “I can’t deliver babies on Zoom, but I have done one or two on FaceTime and on the telephone. I offer support — often in the build-up, a few days before the actual day. They show me their scans and they want advice from me.”

Speaking about Markle’s very-private second delivery, Motha said: “Second births are always easier. [The parents] have done it before and they are experienced and better prepared.”

“We have a very special post-natal program, similar to what we do in India. In India, every mother will massage their whole body every day for 40 days. You stay indoors and get nourished. For the first two weeks, definitely eat vegetarian food to help your liver detoxify after the birth. Eat kedgeree, rice and mung daal, rice congee, chicken broth and light vegetables — nothing gassy like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower. Butternut squash is good and asparagus, too,” Motha, a fan of Ayurvedic diet, was quoted as telling People.

