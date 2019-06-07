Five healthy habits followed by Meghan Markle that can help you stay in shape

It isn’t a secret that Meghan Markle believes in leading a healthy lifestyle. The Duchess of Sussex, who recently gave birth to baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looked lovely in a belted trench dress when she stepped out nearly 48 hours after giving birth.

If you too wish to lead a healthy lifestyle, these healthy habits followed by Meghan Markle might help you stay in shape.

* While the Royal family does not speak to the media about their diet, as an actor Markle was often spotted holding her yoga mat. This hints that she believes in practicing yoga to lead a healthy lifestyle. In her blog, she had also revealed that her mother was a yoga teacher and they loved exercising together.

* In an interview with American talk show Today she spoke about her love for green drinks, and how she prefers to ditch espresso and go for kale, spinach, and apple smoothie.

* In the past, she has also revealed that she prefers to eat a vegan diet during the week, but embraces animal produce during weekends.

* In an interview given to E! News, the owner of Revitalize, a restaurant, shared that Markle used to visit often and opt for acai bowls, made using frozen and mashed acai palm fruit. It is often served as a smoothie in a bowl and is commonly topped with granola and banana, and then mixed with other fruits and guarana syrup.

* The Duchess has often spoken about her love for cooking. As part of her efforts to eat lots of veggies, she had said that veggies are the backbone of her go-to snacks. Speaking with Today, she explained that carrots with hummus are among a few of her favourites.