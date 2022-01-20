This diet can help keep the kidneys healthy; find out what a new study says

What we eat has a direct impact on our body and overall health. Which is why, experts always suggest to refrain from excessive amounts of alcohol and soda which can damage the kidneys. But, according to a new study, following one particular type of diet can work wonders.

Published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, or the official journal of ESPEN (The European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism), the study said that Mediterranean diet, which involves plenty of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), could help preserve the kidneys, especially in people who also have heart issues.

The study examined a group of more than 1,000 coronary heart disease patients (specifically those who have suffered a coronary event six months ago or more). Researchers assigned half of these participants to stick to a Mediterranean diet rich in extra virgin olive oil, and half to follow a low-fat diet rich in complex carbohydrates.

While both diets were linked with improved kidney function, more positive effects were seen in those on the high-EVOO Mediterranean diet.

Mediterranean diet

The diet, which focuses on consuming traditional foods of the Mediterranean region, also topped the rankings of Best Diets 2022 published by US News and World Report for the fifth consecutive year.

The diet stresses on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and has been considered one of the most healthy diets to prevent lifestyle conditions including heart ailments, and also promote longevity.

Olive oil is a super ingredient which is extracted from olives that grow in the Mediterranean region. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Olive oil is a super ingredient which is extracted from olives that grow in the Mediterranean region. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

According to nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla, “This diet is therapeutic and helps heal a lot of health conditions. Whole foods help to balance blood sugar levels and lower inflammation, in turn, preserving the function of many organs. Olive oil is anti-inflammatory that helps to heal the body as well.”

What’s special about olive oil?

Since olives are grown extensively in these areas, they have become the staple in the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, explained Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, nutritionist, and founder of MY22BMI. “Olive oils are processed in different ways, such as extra virgin olive oils, virgin olive oils, refined olive oils, pomace olive oils etc. Depending on their properties, they are used in different types of foods. For example, extra virgin olive oils are best to be had in salads, and refined or pomace olive oils can be used for cooking, and heating,” she said.

A diet rich in olive oil helps the body in various ways, such as to fight bacteria, fungi and other microbes, she told indianexpress.com. “It prevents one from cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis, controls and manages diabetes, removes and prevents inflammation, supports the digestive health and improves liver and kidney function tremendously,” Tyagi said.

