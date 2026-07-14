‘Cranberry juice from Champagne glass’: Gestures that helped Medha Manjrekar during cancer battle

Cancer treatment often brings physical and emotional challenges that extend well beyond the disease itself. Among the most common side effects are changes in appetite, taste and food preferences, making it difficult for many patients to meet their nutritional needs during chemotherapy or radiation. Marathi actor Medha Manjrekar, wife of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, recently revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment.

Sharing photographs of her shaved head, smiling from her hospital bed and documenting her journey, she reflected on the support that carried her through. She wrote, “There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation.” She added, “I remember grace. I remember the invisible hands that carried me every single day. People often ask me, ‘How did you get through it?’ The answer is simple. I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn’t take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren’t coincidences. That was God’s way of holding my hand.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Reflecting on what she learnt during treatment, Medha wrote, “During this journey, I realised that God doesn’t always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing.” She also shared, “My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat—it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, ‘Why me?’ and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose.” Thanking her daughters, she wrote, “A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children’s hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother’s hand. Thank you for holding mine.” She also expressed gratitude to her husband, writing, “To Mahesh…Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone…” and to her friends, “You didn’t just stand by me. You showed up. You came home. You took turns being with me. You made me laugh. You prayed with me. You distracted me. You made sure I never had to face my hardest days alone. Some of you even travelled across continents just to spend time with me.”

One part of her post that resonated with many was her description of how loved ones supported her through treatment-related appetite loss. She wrote, “When treatment took away my appetite, someone always knew what I could eat. A box of dhoklas. Soft idlis. Gulpapdi, Pani puri on the day I suddenly craved it. Simple food… Wrapped in extraordinary love. One friend suggested I drink my cranberry juice from a champagne glass. A tiny change in presentation… A big change in perspective.”

Her experience raises broader questions about why cancer treatment affects appetite and taste, why patients may suddenly crave certain foods and how caregivers can support good nutrition during recovery. We asked doctors to explain.

Why cancer treatment affects appetite

Dr Deepak Jha, chief, Breast Surgery and sr consultant, Surgical Oncology, Artemis Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Loss of appetite is a common side effect of chemotherapy, radiation and some targeted cancer therapies. These treatments can affect the brain’s hunger signals, slow digestion and cause nausea, making food less appealing. They can also damage taste buds, causing food to taste bitter, metallic and bland. Eating can be uncomfortable with dry mouth, as well as mouth sores and fatigue. This may lead to a loss of interest in normal meals and a preference for softer, bland and familiar foods that are easier and more comforting.”

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Dr Jagadish Hiremath, public health intellectual, adds, “Chemotherapy can alter taste and smell, trigger nausea, delay stomach emptying, and affect the hormones that regulate hunger. In addition, the body’s inflammatory response to both cancer and its treatment can suppress appetite. Many patients experience metallic or bitter taste sensations, making previously enjoyable foods unappealing, while others become more sensitive to certain textures or smells. These changes are temporary in many cases, but they can significantly reduce food intake if not addressed early.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medha M Manjrekar (@manjrekarmedha)

Food cravings during cancer treatment

Dr Hiremath reveals that food cravings and aversions are quite common during cancer treatment because taste perception changes and patients often gravitate towards foods that feel comforting or are easier to eat. He says, “Soft, mildly flavoured foods like idlis or dhoklas are generally well tolerated and can be good choices if they help maintain calorie intake. Occasional indulgence is acceptable provided the food is hygienically prepared and does not worsen symptoms such as nausea or diarrhoea.”

“Cancer patients often have cravings for certain foods during treatment,” admits Dr Jha, adding that food preferences are often affected by changes in taste, smell and emotions. “If the desire is for safe and freshly prepared food and the patient can tolerate it without discomfort, there is, as a rule, no reason to avoid it. Rules of eating should be secondary to comfort and nutrition for caregivers. However, raw, undercooked, unprocessed and unhygienically prepared foods should be avoided, especially when immunity is low.”

Practical ways to improve nutrition during treatment

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Story continues below this ad Which approach can help make eating easier during cancer treatment? A. Skipping meals until you feel hungry again. B. Eating three large meals a day regardless of appetite. C. Having five or six small meals, choosing soft high-protein foods, staying hydrated and seeking personalised advice from a dietitian. D. Avoiding all snacks and consuming only liquids. ▼ Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Dr Jha says that during cancer treatment, eating smaller, more frequent meals can be easier than having three large ones. Soft, high-protein and high-calorie foods such as yoghurt, smoothies, soups and mashed foods can help meet nutritional needs. Staying hydrated, eating slowly, avoiding strong cooking smells and consulting a dietitian for personalised advice can also improve comfort and nutrition. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.