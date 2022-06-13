MC Mary Kom suffers an ACL injury during Commonwealth Games trial; find out what causes it

MC Mary Kom was forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games 48kg trial after she sustained a leg injury.

According to reports, the veteran Indian boxer, who had won a bronze medal at the London Olympics, lost her footing in the first round of the semifinals against two-time Youth Olympics champion Ritu Ghanghas. She shrieked in agony and was seen clutching her knee, before limping out of the IG Stadium.

Reportedly, the 39-year-old has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, and will require a ‘reconstructive surgery’.

Here’s everything you need to know about an ACL injury.

According to Dr Vikram Paode, consultant, orthopedic and joint replacement surgery, at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, ACL injury is a tear or sprain of the anterior cruciate ligament present in the knee.

“ACL ligament connects the thigh bone to the shin bone,” he explains, adding that the clinical presentation includes,

– Knee giving away and instability

– Clicking and locking of the knee due to meniscus injuries

– Pain due to chipping off the cartilage (osteochondral defects)

ACL physical therapy during rehabilitation phase, after knee injury, is important. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) ACL physical therapy during rehabilitation phase, after knee injury, is important. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Why does it happen?

The doctor says that most of the ACL injuries occur when one plays sports. “It can happen while alighting an accelerating train, and in sportspersons, it can happen during tackle. When it is ruptured, it results in the inward rotation of the knee, resulting in a popping sound. It can cause the knee to become swollen and painful.”

What does recovery look like?

When it comes to ACL injury, says Dr Paode, the treatment can happen by repair or reconstruction.

“In ACL repair, the torn ligament is reattached to the knee through a minimally invasive procedure. In ACL reconstruction, the injury is treated with an advanced technique, in which the graft or a piece of tissue (tendon) is taken and placed in the knee.

“Minimally-invasive surgeries are safer as they cause minimal pain and bleeding, and lead to quicker recovery. Post-surgery, the patient can stand the next day with support, but in most cases, they are allowed to run only after 3 months when the physiotherapy is over,” the doctor concludes.

