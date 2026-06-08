Mayim Bialik shares ordeal after taking low dose of synthetic GLP-1 drug: ‘Uncontrollable diarrhea’

The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik has opened up about a severe reaction she experienced after taking a shot of the lowest dose of a synthetic GLP-1. In a personal essay, Bialik revealed that a single injection triggered weeks of debilitating gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhoea, cramping, bloating, nausea, and dehydration. She said she was prescribed the drug not primarily for weight loss, but because doctors believed it might help ease inflammation linked to her autoimmune condition, Graves’ disease.

“GLP-1s have helped people in serious need. Of that I am certain. But nobody talks much about what happens when it goes wrong. I took one shot of the lowest dose of a synthetic GLP-1, and to say I had an adverse reaction would be somewhat of an understatement. Explosive, uncontrollable diarrhea. Sulfur burps so violent they left me afraid to open my mouth in public. Sneezing attacks every time I tried to eat or drink—which apparently has a name, snatiation. Cramping. Bloating. Full-body aching, as though I had the flu. And an inability to keep down even small sips of water without sprinting to the bathroom with yet more explosive diarrhea. More than three times, I didn’t make it,” she wrote in The Free Press.