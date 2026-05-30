‘Matthe ke Aloo’: The gut-friendly UP dish nutritionists swear by with a ‘Gen Z’ twist

A nutritionist, who goes by the username we_nourish, shared an easy-to-make Matthe ke Aloo recipe, which is good for the gut. According to her, this tempting delicacy is very popular in Uttar Pradesh.

“Matthe ke Aloo (UP-style Mattha Aloo)” is a comforting, cooling, gut-friendly UP delicacy that tastes best with plain rice. Please try making it the way my mother makes it, you will love it!,” she shared on Instagram. “Since its nutrition week, I’ve cleared some myths around potatoes in the comments.”

To corroborate her claims, indianexpress.com spoke to Pratibha Singh, Professor, Nutrition & Dietetics at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, who said that potatoes are one of the most “misunderstood” food.