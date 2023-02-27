From aiding fat loss to regulating blood sugar: The many reasons you may want to try matcha

Of late, matcha has gained immense popularity, especially among coffee and tea lovers. Derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, matcha has a greater amount of caffeine than typical green tea and is found in a variety of dishes and desserts.

Tanisha Bawa, certified nutrition coach, and founder of Tan 365 told indianexpress.com, “Farmers harvest the crop after a phase of shading the plants as this enhances the accumulation of biologically active compounds like theanine, chlorophyll, catechins, polyphenols, and amino acids,” adding that doing so increases the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of matcha.

Elucidating the many health benefits of consuming matcha, Kylie Ivanir, a gut health dietitian, took to Instagram and wrote: “You already know my obsession with matcha. Now you know the reasons why”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Ivanir MS, RD | Gut Health Dietitian (@within.nutrition)

Powerful antioxidant

Matcha is an antioxidant with the highest anti-inflammatory potential. It contains high amounts of healthy gut polyphenols that feed your good gut bacteria, reduce inflammation, and remove toxins from your body.

Concurring, Bawa said, “Research and scientific evidence confirm the high antioxidant potential of matcha, which is a result of a high amount of catechins, flavonoids, polyphenols and L-Theanine present in it.” She added that it is the best source of Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), the most active form of catechin. “EGCG, along with the other compounds, neutralise free radicals that helps reduce inflammation, protect the heart, reduce oxidative stress and prevents premature aging of cells,” she told indianexpress.com.

“Also, matcha is one of the richest sources of flavonoids, especially rutin, a potent antioxidant that enhances protection of the cardiovascular system and strengthening of blood vessels,” she added.

Helps with anxiety and jitters

It contains theanine, an anti-jitter, anxiety quelling component that is absent in coffee. Therefore, drinking matcha leads to fewer spike and crash cycles, more productivity, and satiety.

“Yes, despite having caffeine, matcha does not cause jitters as it has a compound called L-Theanine that does not allow the caffeine to be absorbed into your blood immediately through the liver. This amino acid slows down the stimulating effect of caffeine on the nervous system while maintaining energy and a focused mental state,” she said.

Advertisement

Drinking matcha leads to fewer spike and crash cycles, more productivity, and will satiate your hunger pangs. (Source: Freepik) Drinking matcha leads to fewer spike and crash cycles, more productivity, and will satiate your hunger pangs. (Source: Freepik)

Controls blood sugar

Matcha supports glucose (sugar) metabolism, which gives you consistent energy throughout the day.

Explaining this phenomenon, Bawa said, “Matcha helps lower blood glucose levels as EGCG inhibits starch digestion, minimising the sudden release of glucose in the gastrointestinal tract,” adding that it also retards gluconeogenesis and the absorption of lipids and glucose from the gastrointestinal tract, thus improving insulin sensitivity.

Additionally, she said, “Matcha has quercetin, a phytochemical with antioxidant activity, which has been observed to normalise carbohydrate metabolism by discouraging glucose absorption, regulate insulin secretion and improve insulin sensitivity in tissues. ”

Advertisement

Aids fat loss

It is fat oxidising as it contains a catechin called EGCG which breaks down fatty acids, reduces lipogenesis (the synthesis of fatty acids from non-fat precursors), and inhibits dietary fat absorption. This can help with fat loss or help you maintain a healthy weight.

However, Bawa recommended incorporating lifestyle changes as drinking matcha in isolation is not going to help. “Sleep, nutrition, and workouts have to be in order if you are trying to lose fat or improve your health,” she said.

ALSO READ | Want to give matcha a try? Here are a few easy recipes you can make at home

Makes skin glow

Matcha also aids skin health. First, the EGCG in matcha binds androgen (i.e. testosterone) receptors which curbs sebum or oil production. Additionally, matcha’s anti-inflammatory effect means less redness and brighter complexion. The effect is even stronger when used right on the skin. Concluding, Bawa said, “Matcha alone cannot work to improve skin health and good nutrition, sleep and physical activity have to be included in your daily routine to see significant changes.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!