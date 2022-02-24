scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Mastitis: Six signs and symptoms to watch out for

"Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing further complications"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2022 9:40:30 pm
mastitis, what is mastitis, mastitis infection, mastitis diagnosis, mastitis signs, mastitis symptoms, breastfeeding, indian express newsBreast tenderness or warmth to the touch is a sign of mastitis. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sometimes new mothers forget that besides taking care of their babies, they need to take good care of their own health, too, and should they feel sick or unusual, they must check with their doctors to rule out anything serious.

Freedom To Feed, which is actor Neha Dhupia‘s parenting initiative, shared an urgent post on Instagram, explaining the signs and symptoms of mastitis.

ALSO READ |For Mandy Moore, breastfeeding has been a ‘beautiful, messy and rewarding experience’

“Mastitis is a common infection of the breast tissue that can cause pain, swelling, and redness in the breasts,” the caption read.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It added that the infection can, in some cases, “lead to a fever and flu-like symptoms”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freedom To Feed (@freedomtofeed)

“If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to see your doctor right away. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing further complications. Here are six signs and symptoms of mastitis that you should watch out for,” the caption stated.

ALSO READ |New mom Evelyn Sharma pens relatable post on cluster feeding: ‘Things no one warns you about’

1. Breast tenderness or warmth to the touch.
2. Skin redness, often in a wedge-shaped pattern.
3. Breast swelling.
4. Generally feeling ill; you may have a temperature.
5. Thickening of breast tissue, or a breast lump.
6. Pain or burning sensation while breastfeeding.

Get yourself checked by a doctor if you notice any of these signs.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Art auction: Antique art sculptures, paintings, wood works set to go under the hammer

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement