Mastitis: Six signs and symptoms to watch out for

Sometimes new mothers forget that besides taking care of their babies, they need to take good care of their own health, too, and should they feel sick or unusual, they must check with their doctors to rule out anything serious.

Freedom To Feed, which is actor Neha Dhupia‘s parenting initiative, shared an urgent post on Instagram, explaining the signs and symptoms of mastitis.

“Mastitis is a common infection of the breast tissue that can cause pain, swelling, and redness in the breasts,” the caption read.

It added that the infection can, in some cases, “lead to a fever and flu-like symptoms”.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to see your doctor right away. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing further complications. Here are six signs and symptoms of mastitis that you should watch out for,” the caption stated.

1. Breast tenderness or warmth to the touch.

2. Skin redness, often in a wedge-shaped pattern.

3. Breast swelling.

4. Generally feeling ill; you may have a temperature.

5. Thickening of breast tissue, or a breast lump.

6. Pain or burning sensation while breastfeeding.

Get yourself checked by a doctor if you notice any of these signs.

