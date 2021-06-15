MasterChef Australia’s Brent Draper leaves show over mental health concerns

In an Instagram post, Draper shared a photograph of the moment he decided to leave the show. In the caption he wrote, "This is the moment I put my hand up, and asked for help." (Photo: Instagram/@brentdraper_)

Around the world, mental health is a topic that is not discussed enough. And yet, it continues to afflict millions of people. While still considered to be a taboo in many families, people have gradually begun to open up. They are finding help and resources, turning to professionals and more like-minded individuals for support.

When MasterChef Australia contestant Brent Draper decided to quit the show, he left everyone — including the judges — in shock and tears. But, his decision was accepted, for he left citing mental health concerns.

In an Instagram post, Draper shared a photograph of the moment he decided to leave the show. In the caption, he wrote, “This is the moment I put my hand up, and asked for help. This is the moment I’ll never forget, and one I’m bloody proud of. This is the moment I put my mental health first, before anything else.”

“This is the moment I want my son Alfie to see, I want him to see that it’s okay to not be okay, it’s okay to hurt and it’s okay to cry. This is the moment that changed everything for me,” he continued, sharing a helpline number for other people.

According to a report on ABC News, while the episode aired Sunday, it was filmed several months ago. Draper told one of the show’s judges Jock Zonfrillo he could no longer compete in the cooking competition, which has loyal viewers from around the world.

“I just need to go home, sort my mental health out,” he said, adding: “It’s affecting my cook, my sleep, just everything… I don’t want to [quit] but I think it’s the only thing. I think I’ve come to the point where that’s all that’s going to help me. Getting home, sorting myself out.”

His decision made his co-contestants and judges visibly upset. After the episode was aired, Draper even posted a video on Instagram explaining why he left. “It all sort of started [when] my mum got really sick before the filming of MasterChef… Then straight into quarantining. Quarantining — it’s not fun at all, I can tell you. I did it twice… Then I had a few health issues over Christmas. Ended up in emergency overnight.”

