Masaba Gupta relishes vada pav for breakfast; should you kickstart your day with fried foods?

Homemade is delicious, healthy, preservative-free, and can be enjoyed without any guilt. So, it is not surprising that Masaba Gupta indulged in a home-cooked, drool-worthy breakfast recently, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram.

As seen in the picture, seems like the ace fashion designer enjoyed vada pav, prepared by mother Neena Gupta, for breakfast. For the unversed, vada pav is a potato fritter stuffed between two buns and is served with chutneys and fried green chillis.

“Monday morning breakfast, courtesy Neena Gupta,” wrote Masaba, adding “You have to eat two together, otherwise the universe gets upset”.

Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories)

While Masaba seems to have thoroughly enjoyed her breakfast, we were intrigued to find out if it is ideal to begin the day with fried items.

Stressing that “best breakfast options” include protein, fibre, and healthy fats to keep one satisfied until midday, as well as a moderate quantity of unrefined carbohydrates to offer immediate energy, DT Neha Pathania, chief dietician, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said, “One should avoid deep-fried or acidic foods first thing in the morning on an empty stomach since they can create heartburn, and acidity, and worsen gastrointestinal issues.”

Furthermore, fried food is often unhealthy (high in trans fats and oils) and can deplete your energy levels for the remainder of the day, she added. “Since fried meals do not fill you up, you will crave more food and may make poor decisions as a result of that hunger. Choose whole, unprocessed items from each of the five food groups for a healthy breakfast: fruits, vegetables, grains, protein sources, and dairy. Include protein-rich meals like yogurt (look for low-sugar varieties), eggs, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Also, eating protein and fibre-rich meals in the morning keeps your hunger in check for the rest of the day,” Pathania told indianexpress.com.

Additionally, registered dietitian Garima Goyal advised adding a little variation to such items to make them “healthier”. “Don’t deep fry the pav, rather just heat them up with little or negligible fat content. Use besan to coat the balls/fritter. In the fritter, add potato/paneer stuffing and air fry it, rather than frying,” Goyal said, adding that air fryer works by circulating hot air around the food. “The oil used is 70-80 percent less,” mentioned Goyal.

She added that having fried food at breakfast “adds a lot of fat to the diet and your body definitely doesn’t need it”. “The food becomes more calorie-dense and the body’s focus entirely shifts to digesting this heavy meal. This happens because on dipping the food in oil, it loses its outer moisture and replaces it with fat. Calories add up real quick on frying a food,” said Goyal.

She was also quick to point out that if the oil used for deep frying is rich in trans fat, it can have a hypercholesterolemic effect. “When oils are heated at very high temperature, they get hydrogenised and form trans fats. These fats have been linked to diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Also, usual practice at home is using reused oil for frying, which is more dangerous as the reused oil has higher levels of trans fat,” said Goyal.

She, much like Pathania, further pointed out that since breakfast means ‘break the fast’, the best way to break it is having a wholesome meal with lean protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

