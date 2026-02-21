Masaba Gupta’s ‘AM shot’: Decoding the fashion designer’s 5-ingredient immunity elixir

Remember, no single juice or ‘miracle mix’ can replace overall nutrition, hydration, good sleep, and sun protection.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 04:21 PM IST
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shotMasaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot. (Source: Instagram/@masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta likes to start her mornings with a wellness shot, a potent concoction that claims to work wonders for her skin, hair, and overall immunity. Sharing a picture of the drink on social media, the fashion designer mentioned its ingredients in the caption of her Instagram story: “AM shots: Orange
Turmeric
Ginger
Lemon
Black pepper.”

Decoding its benefits

Archana S, a senior nutritionist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, said that a drink made with oranges, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and lemon can support liver function and digestion due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. “Turmeric and ginger are antioxidants that neutralise the reactive oxygen species, reducing cellular damage. The spice, rich in curcumin, is a potent anti-inflammatory agent. Curcumin’s antioxidant effects help modulate the immune system, making it a valuable component of this drink,” she said, adding that black pepper activates the potency of curcumin and helps the body absorb it better.

masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot The drink is packed with antioxidants. (Source: Instagram/@masabagupta)

According to her, lemon and orange are good sources of vitamin C, which boosts the body’s antioxidant defence, helping counteract oxidative stress,” she said. Citrus fruits offer a healthy dose of vitamin C, which is also essential for white blood cell production. White blood cells play a key role in defending the body against infections.

Turmeric, orange, lemon, ginger, and black pepper support liver function by enhancing detoxification enzymes and exerting its live protective effects, added the nutritionist.

How to add this drink to your diet?

“You can include this drink in your daily routine as a morning detox drink, a soothing tea in the middle of the day, or a warm drink before bed. Prepare it fresh by mixing the ingredients with warm water, or make a concentrate to store and dilute with water as needed,” said Archana. The benefits are mild, but regular consumption as part of a healthy routine can support immune resilience.

ALSO READ | ‘Name a better, more affordable toner for the face’: Masaba Gupta reveals secret to her glowing skin

While skin health does not change overnight, incorporating this shot into your balanced diet and healthy lifestyle can support visible changes in about 6 to 8 weeks. Eating right ensures that nutrients, minerals, antioxidants, and proteins support and improve collagen production. “It increases tissue strength and fortifies the cell membranes besides protecting the skin from stressors such as UV exposure and environmental pollutants,” she said.

However, Archana also issued a necessary warning. “Remember, no single juice or ‘miracle mix’ can replace overall nutrition, hydration, good sleep, and sun protection,” she shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

