Masaba Gupta’s ‘AM shot’: Decoding the fashion designer’s 5-ingredient immunity elixir

Masaba Gupta likes to start her mornings with a wellness shot, a potent concoction that claims to work wonders for her skin, hair, and overall immunity. Sharing a picture of the drink on social media, the fashion designer mentioned its ingredients in the caption of her Instagram story: “AM shots: Orange

Turmeric

Ginger

Lemon

Black pepper.”

Decoding its benefits

Archana S, a senior nutritionist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, said that a drink made with oranges, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and lemon can support liver function and digestion due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. “Turmeric and ginger are antioxidants that neutralise the reactive oxygen species, reducing cellular damage. The spice, rich in curcumin, is a potent anti-inflammatory agent. Curcumin’s antioxidant effects help modulate the immune system, making it a valuable component of this drink,” she said, adding that black pepper activates the potency of curcumin and helps the body absorb it better.