Masaba Gupta shares health benefits of jujube fruit; here’s why you should eat it, too

Healthy eating has become the need of the hour, and people often look up to celebrities to learn and understand what they do to stay fit. Recently, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a health tip.

While it is understood that winter is when many different seasonal fruits and vegetables are grown, sometimes people do not know of the variety of winter produce and stick to the same type of food. It is important to learn of the availability of unique winter fruits and veggies in the market. Among them is the jujube fruit, which Masaba made a case for on social media.

She shared in her Instagram story a picture of the pear-shaped fruit that she held in her hand, writing that it is called “bur” in Hindi and is also referred to as “Chinese date”. “Call it what you want — many names, many benefits,” the text on the picture read.

The designer further stated the many health benefits of jujube, claiming that it helps with “sound sleep” and “digestion”, has “anti-inflammatory” properties, is rich in “vitamin C and B”, can help with “glowing skin”, is a “blood purifier, contains 18 of the 24 essential amino acids the body needs to stay healthy, and helps reduce stress”.

She also mentioned that the fruit is “in season now”, and “eating seasonal fruit is the best thing you can do for your body”. She used the hashtag “#masabaswearsby”.

According to healthline.com, while the fruit is native to Southern Asia, it is popular in many parts of the world. It has a sweet taste, a chewy texture and is also used in candies after it is dried. Additionally, the fruit is also used to improve sleep and decrease anxiety in alternative medicine.

If you are craving something sweet but want to avoid a sugar-rush, you can opt for jujube whose natural sugars can give you energy. Being rich in vitamin C, the fruit is understood to possess anti-cancer properties, too.

Would you like to try?

