scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Masaba Gupta swears by ginger ale when sick; know about its benefits (plus, recipe)

In simple words, ginger ale is a carbonated beverage with an extract of spiced ginger

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 6:20:05 pm
Masaba GuptaThe designer loves this healthy drink. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Many people experience inflammation and nausea, especially during the ongoing summer season. As such, it becomes essential to keep yourself hydrated with soothing and refreshing beverages. And, Masaba Gupta recently revealed the healthy drink she swears by when she feels unwell.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Sick to my stomach – ginger ale for the win,” she wrote, sharing a picture of a glass of this healthy drink. Check it out.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Masaba swears by this healthy drink (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

In simple words, ginger ale is a carbonated beverage with an extract of spiced ginger. “It can be easily prepared at home as well. Traditionally, people used to prepare it with a combination of soda, sugar syrup/sugar cane, ginger root extract and water. It can be used directly or even in mixed drink recipes,” Vidhi Dhingra, Senior Dietician, vHealth by Aetna shared.

Best of Express Premium

C Raja Mohan writes: At Quad meeting, opportunity for India to strengthen...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: At Quad meeting, opportunity for India to strengthen...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
ExplainSpeaking: Fiscal in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fiscal in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
More Premium Stories >>
ALSO READ |The Great Khali reveals what he eats in a day

Elucidating its many benefits, she added, “If a fresh ginger root has been used for preparing ginger ale, it has many medicinal and health benefits for the digestive system.”

“Ginger root is the underground stem of the ginger plant. It helps in preventing nausea and has anti-inflammatory properties too which helps with arthritis and also acid reflux.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan
Some much-needed travel inspiration from Sara Ali Khan and her adventures across the country

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement