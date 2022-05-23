Masaba Gupta swears by ginger ale when sick; know about its benefits (plus, recipe)

Many people experience inflammation and nausea, especially during the ongoing summer season. As such, it becomes essential to keep yourself hydrated with soothing and refreshing beverages. And, Masaba Gupta recently revealed the healthy drink she swears by when she feels unwell.

“Sick to my stomach – ginger ale for the win,” she wrote, sharing a picture of a glass of this healthy drink. Check it out.

In simple words, ginger ale is a carbonated beverage with an extract of spiced ginger. “It can be easily prepared at home as well. Traditionally, people used to prepare it with a combination of soda, sugar syrup/sugar cane, ginger root extract and water. It can be used directly or even in mixed drink recipes,” Vidhi Dhingra, Senior Dietician, vHealth by Aetna shared.

Elucidating its many benefits, she added, “If a fresh ginger root has been used for preparing ginger ale, it has many medicinal and health benefits for the digestive system.”

“Ginger root is the underground stem of the ginger plant. It helps in preventing nausea and has anti-inflammatory properties too which helps with arthritis and also acid reflux.”

