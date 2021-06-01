Here’s what Masaba Gupta eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner

June 1, 2021 1:20:17 pm
At a time when fitness and diet have assumed great importance, many people have started taking their health seriously and realised the importance of eating healthy while exercising portion control. But if you are yet to begin your journey towards good health, here’s some much-needed motivation from fashion designer Masaba Gupta.
The Masaba Masaba actor recently took to Instagram stories to share what she eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner.
Check out her posts below:
Some rules I have about my lifestyle which I don’t change for anything, she said, as she shared the following:
*I fast for 16 hours at least five days a week
*Workout (six days a week) on an empty stomach and then eat always.
*I change my eating pattern depending on the weather. I am in our home in the hills where it’s cooler and I’m hungrier…so three meals a day. But in Mumbai, always just two meals a day and no snacking
*I don’t believe in fad diets (tried and tested) cutting out any food even 100 per cent – even dairy which gives me acne instantly. I have curd once in a while as well. But I probably won’t have a glass of milk ever.
*Everything I do is in order to keep my PCOD in control which for me is directly linked to weight gain. So, in order to break the cycle of putting on weight, taking pills, I prefer to cut out on medicines and keep my weight down. And my PCOD is much milder and I am off the pill.
*Asleep at 10-10.30 pm and awake by 6.30-7 am nearly every day.
*Dinner at sunset and nothing after. Only water.
*Eat home-cooked meals as much as you can. If you want a burger, make it at home. But if there’s a food you love from your favourite restaurant, indulge once in a while.
“A diet shouldn’t be one you can hold only for a short period of time – it should be one you can sustain for life,” she mentioned while describing how workouts and diet complement each other. “No workout can fix a bad diet and no activity won’t help a great diet,” she added.
She also gave a sneak peek into what she has every day.
“These are personal views and we’re all different. Find what works for you,” she said.
Breakfast
2 uttapams + chutney
Handful of soaked almonds
2-3 pieces of apple
handful of grapes
black tea with ginger and lemon
Lunch
Kadhi chawal, saag, garlic sabzi (which mother Neena Gupta made)
Dessert: Mango
Dinner
Rotizza: The best cheese-free kuttu atta mixed-veggie pizza. Just one before sunset. This is dinner every single day with different toppings. I’ve eaten this nearly every day for a month, and I wake up feeling light and have so much more energy than a big meal.
Talking about how she doesn’t eat a lot of mangoes for the fear of pigmentation, she expressed, “Of course, they are (bad for the skin). I had too much the other day, and I have a breakout. But it is also good for digestion, eye health, nourishes your liver, packed with potassium, magnesium, and promotes sleep too. But I have it before 4-5 pm as otherwise, it is too heavy.”
She also said how she likes to indulge in one mango a day which is first soaked in cold water for some time.
What’s your diet plan like?
