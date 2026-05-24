‘19 months in, 3 kgs to go’: Masaba Gupta gives a peek into her postpartum fitness journey

Like every new mother grappling with postpartum weight, Masaba Gupta, too, had made the gym her best friend. Regular strength and resistance training, yoga, and cardio sessions not only helped her stay fit but also set her on a sustainable path toward regaining her pre-pregnancy strength and body composition.

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“Somewhere between my obsession for fitness & pure carbs – I have slowly come closer to my pre-pregnancy strength and body composition. 19 months in. 3kgs to go,” she took to Instagram to share, adding, “Am I motivated every single morning like I used to be in the gym? No. But am I dedicated to being fit? HELL YES! And that back definition is what I was waiting for – closer to the goal.”