‘19 months in, 3 kgs to go’: Masaba Gupta gives a peek into her postpartum fitness journey

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Like every new mother grappling with postpartum weight, Masaba Gupta, too, had made the gym her best friend. Regular strength and resistance training, yoga, and cardio sessions not only helped her stay fit but also set her on a sustainable path toward regaining her pre-pregnancy strength and body composition.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Somewhere between my obsession for fitness & pure carbs – I have slowly come closer to my pre-pregnancy strength and body composition. 19 months in. 3kgs to go,” she took to Instagram to share, adding, “Am I motivated every single morning like I used to be in the gym? No. But am I dedicated to being fit? HELL YES! And that back definition is what I was waiting for – closer to the goal.”
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Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Program Director – Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that weight gain during pregnancy is completely normal and in fact, it is an important part of supporting the baby’s growth and development.
In the case of Masaba Gupta, people may notice visible body changes during her pregnancy, but every woman gains weight differently during this phase. “Pregnancy weight includes the baby, placenta, amniotic fluid, extra blood, body fluids, and fat stores needed for breastfeeding and recovery,” she tells indianexpress.com
Doctors usually recommend weight gain based on a woman’s Body Mass Index (BMI) before pregnancy. Dr Nagesh says that women with a normal BMI are generally advised to gain around 11 to 16 kilograms during pregnancy. Underweight women may need to gain slightly more, while overweight women may be advised to gain less. The exact amount can vary depending on the woman’s health and whether she is carrying twins or multiple babies.
According to her, weight gain becomes concerning when it is very rapid or much higher than expected. “Sudden swelling, high blood pressure, severe tiredness, or uncontrolled blood sugar can be warning signs. Excessive weight gain may increase the risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension, difficult delivery, or complications after birth,” she elaborates. Doctors monitor weight regularly during prenatal check-ups to ensure both mother and baby remain healthy.
After delivery, Dr Nagesh advises that weight loss should happen slowly and naturally.
She warns against crash diets and extreme workouts because the body needs time to recover. She recommends a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, proteins, whole grains, and enough water is important. Breastfeeding may help burn extra calories in some women.
Light exercises such as walking, yoga, stretching, and postnatal workouts can also help safely reduce weight, along with adequate sleep and stress management because hormonal changes after childbirth can affect weight and appetite.
As a parting note, she recommended mothers to avoid comparing themselves with celebrities or social media images because postpartum recovery is different for every woman.