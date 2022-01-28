Masaba Gupta ‘swears by’ this alkaline drink; know more about it

Starting your day on a healthy note is extremely crucial for an energetic and refreshing day ahead. As such, it’s significant to be mindful of your first meal or drink of the day. While a lot of people prefer to kickstart their routine with a warm cuppa, designer Masaba Gupta has a healthy alternative that she swears by.

Wondering what is it? It’s ash gourd juice!

“I keep asking myself this — are we uselessly chasing weight loss, when we should actually be chasing an alkaline body? Ayurveda really pushes you to have an alkaline system. And it does wonders!” Masaba wrote, highlighting the concept of Ayurveda which promotes an alkaline diet for a healthy body.

Masaba Gupta shares what she drinks on an empty stomach. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta shares what she drinks on an empty stomach. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

As per Ayurveda, the ideal pH for the human body is 7.30 to 7.45, which is slightly alkaline in nature. Therefore, one must consume alkaline foods to bring a balance and reduce the risk of acid reflux or acidity in the body.

To maintain an alkaline system, Masaba drinks ash gourd juice on an empty stomach, which has a host of other health benefits too. “I am a pitta type and I break my fast with it now.”

Here are a few benefits of drinking ash gourd juice on an empty stomach.

A great diuretic

It helps detoxify kidneys and promotes the healthy working of the bladder. It is also beneficial for people suffering from constipation as it comforts the digestive belt, and flushes out waste.

Aids weight loss

“Ash gourd is well known for aiding weight loss, and it helps to increase energy levels,” nutrition coach Ryan Fernando had said earlier.

Relieves sciatica

It is a pain that radiates along the sciatic nerve, which runs down both legs from the lower back. According to Masaba, ash gourd juice helps relieve this pain.

Clean the small and large intestine

Ash gourd juice is a well-known detoxifying agent that absorbs all the toxins, germs and contamination accumulated in the body throughout the day. Thus, it’s best consumed in the morning.

Cools the body

According to experts, ash gourd juice has cooling properties because of its rich water content.

“Drink as is or with a pinch of black jaggery or salt,” the designer suggested.

