Manushi Chhillar’s morning ritual includes methylene blue; expert says, ‘not a health supplement’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Manushi Chhillar believes “performance starts long before the workout” and, in a recent Instagram video, shared a ritual that has become part of her morning routine lately. The model-turned-actor revealed that the secret behind her energy and improved focus is methylene blue. In the caption, she also mentioned that the “Methylene blue shown here is prescribed and supervised by my physician.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Pooja Pillai, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says methylene blue is a prescription medicine used to treat certain medical conditions, including a rare blood disorder called methemoglobinemia, and it is also used in some diagnostic procedures and surgeries.
“Recently, it has gained attention on social media because some celebrities and wellness influencers have shared that they use it as part of their daily routine, claiming that it improves energy, mental focus, memory, and overall well-being,” she shares.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Pillai says that these claims are based on the idea that methylene blue may help the mitochondria, which are the parts of our cells that produce energy, work more efficiently, and it may also have antioxidant properties that protect cells from damage. However, while early scientific research has explored these possibilities, there is “not enough strong clinical evidence to prove that methylene blue provides these benefits in healthy individuals or that it should be used as a daily wellness supplement,” she clarifies.
Just like Chhillar echoed in her video, Dr Pillai reiterates that “methylene blue is a medicine, not a health supplement”, and it should only be taken under the guidance of a qualified doctor.
“It can interact with several commonly used medicines, especially certain antidepressants, and may increase the risk of serious side effects,” she tells indianexpress.com.
She also warns that it is not suitable for everyone, including people with specific enzyme deficiencies, certain kidney or liver conditions, and pregnant or breastfeeding women. Taking the wrong dose or using products that are not meant for medical use can also be harmful, she adds.
For most healthy people, Dr Pillai says that there is no need to add methylene blue to their morning routine simply because it is popular on social media or used by a celebrity.
She believes a healthy diet, regular exercise, good-quality sleep, stress management, and staying hydrated remain the safest and most effective ways to improve energy, brain health, and overall wellness.
“But if someone is considering methylene blue for any health reason, they should first speak to a doctor to understand whether it is appropriate for their individual health needs and to avoid unnecessary risks,” she warns in conclusion.