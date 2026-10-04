Manushi Chhillar’s morning ritual includes methylene blue; expert says, ‘not a health supplement’

Manushi Chhillar believes “performance starts long before the workout” and, in a recent Instagram video, shared a ritual that has become part of her morning routine lately. The model-turned-actor revealed that the secret behind her energy and improved focus is methylene blue. In the caption, she also mentioned that the “Methylene blue shown here is prescribed and supervised by my physician.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Pooja Pillai, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says methylene blue is a prescription medicine used to treat certain medical conditions, including a rare blood disorder called methemoglobinemia, and it is also used in some diagnostic procedures and surgeries.