From improving digestion to fighting acne: Why you must have mango this summer

Summer may be blamed for bringing along many seasonal issues, but the season is also loved for its fruits — one of which is mango! Sweet and pulpy, mangoes can be enjoyed in numerous ways — as a chutney, jam, shake, smoothie, pickes and so much more. Recently, nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared why we all must indulge in the goodness of the summer fruit owing to its numerous health benefits.

Busting the myth that mangoes are “fattening, high in calories”, she said, “here are all the good reasons you should cool down your summer with mangoes”.

Diabetes and overweight

Low in glycemic index, mango is not only safe for diabetics but highly recommended as it delivers sustained energy without spiking the blood sugar levels. It is fat-free, cholesterol-free and does not make you fat even if you eat it every day. The soluble fibre, pectin along with vitamins and minerals in it helps to keep you satiated and full for a longer time.

PCOD and infertility

Rich in vitamin B6, a mango a day will help regulate hormones and reduce PMS or premenstrual syndrome. Abundant in vitamin E, mango is called the ‘love fruit’ as it regulates sex hormones and boosts sex drive.

Digestion and skin problems

The prebiotic fibre it contains eases bowel movement and keeps the digestive tract clean. Vitamin A in mango makes it the skin’s best friend. It helps fight acne and is anti-ageing.

Blood pressure and thyroid

Keep your blood pressure under control with mangoes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Being an excellent source of vitamin C, it works towards lowering the body’s blood pressure. The magnesium in mango converts the inactive T4 thyroid hormone into the active form of T3, thus enhancing the metabolism of the body.

Cholesterol and heart disease

The high levels of folic acid in it reduces serum cholesterol levels, especially the LDL cholesterol in the body. “Loaded with compounds called polyphenols which are strong antioxidants, it protects against heart disease and cancer,” she mentioned.

How to have?

Soak mangoes in water for 30 minutes before eating

Best time to eat: 11am-5pm

