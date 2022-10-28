Mandy Moore reveals she’s taking placenta pills after giving birth; find out what they are

Mandy Moore recently gave birth to her second child — son Oscar ‘Ozzie’ Bennett on Friday, October 21 — with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Following the delivery, the This Is Us star took to social media to reveal that she is consuming encapsulated pills of her placenta post-birth.

“Round 2 with @feelgoodplacenta,” Moore wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of a pill bottle with a label reading, “Made by you, for you. Filled with your placenta and a whole lot of love.”

Mandy Moore shares a picture of her placenta pills (Source: Mandy Moore/Instagram) Mandy Moore shares a picture of her placenta pills (Source: Mandy Moore/Instagram)

This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has confessed to ingesting placenta pills. “I’m so glad I had pictures of [my placenta],” she said on Dr Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast after the birth of her first son Gus, adding that she “can’t wait to do it again”.

“You are completely smothered in just that feeling of, I have never felt higher, I have never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else going on. I’m so glad I had [the placenta]. It was so beautiful,” she said.

ALSO READ | Eight things women can do to manage their mental well-being during pregnancy

Earlier, celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Kim Kardashian, Katherine Heigl, and Kourtney Kardashian, among others, have admitted to consuming placenta pills. But, what are these placenta pills, and are they advisable?

“The process of heating, dehydrating, and crushing the placenta before placing the powdered product into tablets or capsules for consumption is known as placenta encapsulation,” Dr B Gowthami, Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bangalore said. She added that after giving birth, mothers frequently consume this substance, which is thought to have certain health benefits, but there is no proven scientific data available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

According to the expert, the possible advantages of consuming placenta pills include – a reduction in postpartum mood disorders, an increase in oxytocin production, a reduction in stress hormones, restoration of iron levels after postpartum bleeding, and an increase in milk production.

However, “there is no proof that consuming the placenta has any health advantages, despite claims that it can prevent postpartum depression, offer vital micronutrients, boost mood, energy and milk production,” Dr Gowthami said.

Advertisement

Possible side effects

The expert listed the possible side effects of consuming placenta pills.

*Unpleasant taste and odour of the placenta

*Increased vaginal bleeding and uterine contractions

*Increased anxiety and digestive issues

*Increase in the amount and intensity of hot flashes

Advertisement

She concluded by saying that no placental nutrients and hormones are retained in sufficient amounts after placental encapsulation. “Placental encapsulation process won’t eradicate infectious pathogens,” Dr Gowthami said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!