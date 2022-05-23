From colour testing to peripheral vision: Mandatory eye tests for those over 30

Having your eyes checked regularly is extremely important, and even more, after you turn 30 and wear eyeglasses or contact lenses. This is because you need to keep up with the changes in your vision, if any, and ensure no new problem is beginning to develop.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Some of these problems may not have physical symptoms until way later, making it all the important to visit an expert, said Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS – Ophthalmology, Ophthalmologist, Eye surgeon.

“These eye tests are even more important if you are suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, or have a family history of eye disease. Of course, in between examinations, if you notice any changes or have injured your eye in any way then you must contact your eye doctor as soon as possible,” he said.

Eye exams are even more important if you are suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, or have a family history of eye disease. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Eye exams are even more important if you are suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, or have a family history of eye disease. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Also Read | Vegetarian diet could reduce cancer risk by 14 per cent, according to a new study

During a routine eye exam, a doctor will review your personal and family history for any eye disease to see if you’re at any special risk for eye problems, and then conduct some of the following eye tests:

1. Vision: The doctor will check for myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and also presbyopia or astigmatism.

2. Eye muscles coordination: During this, the doctor will move light in a set pattern to check your ability to use both eyes together.

Also Read | Know the many healing properties of cardamom and how you can add it to your diet

3. Color testing: The doctor will ask you to describe some figures in a series of illustrations made up of numerous coloured circles which will help to test your ability to differentiate colour.

4. Pupil’s response to light: For this, the doctor will shine a light on your pupils and notice the reaction.

If you notice any changes or have injured your eye in any way then you must contact your eye doctor as soon as possible. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) If you notice any changes or have injured your eye in any way then you must contact your eye doctor as soon as possible. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

5. Fluid pressure measurement: The expert will measure the pressure of your eyes using a tonometer. High pressure can be an early indicator of glaucoma or other diseases.

6. Eyelid’s function and health: The doctor will examine the eyelids inside and out.

7. Peripheral vision: In this, the doctor will move an object to the end of your vision to make sure you can see it.

8. The interior and back of the eye: The doctor will use an instrument called ophthalmoscope to see through to the retina and your optic nerve at the back of your eye as this is where clues to many diseases first show up.

To ensure better vision as you get older, have regular eye tests, wear prescribed glasses and adopt a healthy lifestyle. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) To ensure better vision as you get older, have regular eye tests, wear prescribed glasses and adopt a healthy lifestyle. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

To ensure better vision as you get older, do these things:

● Regular eye tests

● Wear prescribed glasses

● Adopt a healthy lifestyle

● Do not smoke

● Ensure you glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels are normal: These diseases are not only linked to cardiovascular disorders but also increase the risk of loss of vision due to adverse changes in the blood vessels of the eyes.

Also Read | Nutritionist recommends four simple ways to build health and boost immunity

The common eye problems associated with ageing are:

● Presbyopia

● Dry Eyes

● Cataract

● PVD

● Age-Related Macular Degeneration

● Glaucoma

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!