Expert shares tips to manage menopause better

Menopause is a natural part of a woman’s life during her 40s or 50s when there’s a decline in reproductive hormones. However, it may become difficult to manage for many as menopause is usually characterised by symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, low mood and anxiety, joint and muscle pain, and weight gain, among others.

“Every woman experiences these symptoms in varying severity, starting usually 4-5 years before menopause, and has different ways to cope with them. There is no reliable way of predicting how long menopausal symptoms will continue. For many women they resolve within three years,” Dr Vaishali Joshi, senior obstetrician, and gynaecologist, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai told indianexpress.com earlier.

To help manage these symptoms better, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli recently shared some natural tips on Instagram. “Are you going through menopause? Then don’t worry, we have got you covered,” she wrote.

Here are some Ayurvedic tips to manage menopause, according to the expert.

*She suggested consuming a ‘vata-pitta pacifying diet’ which includes warm, light, cooked, and fresh food.

*Dr Kohli advised against consuming dry, cold, fermented and left-over foods. Additionally, skip eating refined sugar and red meats during menopause.

*If you are going through menopause, it’s time to say goodbye to alcohol and caffeine.

*Physical movement is crucial for you at this time. “Introduce regular, mild-moderate exercise into your lifestyle,” she said.

*The Ayurvedic expert suggested the adoption of daily self-massage with warm oil and nasal medication.

“Ayurveda views menopause as a natural transition period. But, it is crucial to adapt healthy Ayurvedic ways to manage issues during this transition,” Dr Kohli said.

Dr Joshi explained that every woman who undergoes menopause doesn’t need treatment. “It’s important for the woman and her family to understand these natural processes and acknowledge them. Having this insight into their problem can help them come to terms with the symptoms and reassure them that these are temporary issues and they can cope with them better,” she said.

