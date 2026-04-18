Managing endometriosis without the surgery — yes, it’s possible

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often causing pelvic pain, heavy periods and fertility problems. But, “can you live with endometriosis without surgery?” posed a Quora user. While surgery is sometimes recommended, many women can manage their symptoms without undergoing an operation.

According to Dr Renu Sehgal, chairperson of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Artemis Hospital, non-surgical treatment is often the first-line management for women with mild to moderate symptoms.

When can endometriosis be managed without surgery?

Not every patient with endometriosis requires surgical treatment. In many cases, doctors recommend conservative management first. “Many women with endometriosis can manage their symptoms without surgery, especially when the condition is mild or moderate,” Dr Sehgal said.