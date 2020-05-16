Manage your blood pressure with these healthy lifestyle choices

Keep your blood pressure under control during the pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Keep your blood pressure under control during the pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common medical condition that invites major health problems like heart disease and stroke. The risk factors can be attributed to obesity, family history, too much alcohol intake and smoking. The symptoms of hypertension are chest pain, dizziness, breathing difficulties, and even headaches. Lifestyle changes can help bring your numbers down and hence, it is the need of the hour to manage blood pressure and lead a healthy life.

Study suggests four-second workout can be good for your health. (Source: Getty Images) Study suggests four-second workout can be good for your health. (Source: Getty Images)

These foolproof tricks can help you to deal with hypertension

Adhere to a well-balanced diet: “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can also be helpful. It is recommended for people who have hypertension and involves whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy foods. You can also maintain a food diary. Note down about the foods you eat, avoid, and how you feel after eating certain foods. Also, keep track of how much you eat and why. Swear by a healthy eating plan,” suggests Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Cardiologist, Global Hospital, Mumbai. Read nutritional labels before purchasing the food. Say no to fats. Further, speak to your expert about the foods you should remove from your diet.

Reduce your sodium intake: To tackle high blood pressure, it is essential to lower sodium intake. Processed and canned foods are jam-packed with sodium. Avoid adding extra salt to the food and stick to the amount recommended by the expert. Too much salt intake may increase the amount of sodium in the bloodstream, which tends to reduce the ability of kidneys to flush out water. This can cause hypertension.

Bid adieu to alcohol and smoking: Drinking alcohol on a regular basis can be harmful to your health and put you at risk of hypertension. Likewise, smoking can also be the culprit. Cutting down on smoking can keep heart disease at bay and enhance well-being. In case you wish to quit smoking, opt for a smoking cessation therapy that will help you deal with the habit.

Exercise to lower your blood pressure: Staying physically fit and exercising regularly can do the trick. “Exercise at least for half-an-hour and you can opt for aerobics, swimming, cycling, running, walking, or any other activity of your choice. Moreover, you must speak to your doctor regarding the exercises that you must avoid. Obesity can lead to hypertension so you need to control your weight in order to bring your numbers down. Hence, you will have to watch your waistline,” recommends Dr Kulkarni.

Relax and de-stress: Stress in your day-to-day life can raise blood pressure. Introspect about the things that stress you out. Focus on the problems that can be sorted out. Avoid triggers that lead to stress. Take some time out of your busy schedule and relax. Do activities that you like – reading, listening to music, and gardening can be helpful. Opt for breathing exercises, yoga, and meditation.

Do not forget to monitor your blood pressure from time to time. Go for regular check-ups and follow-ups. Take your medications regularly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd