Manage period pain when working or travelling with these expert-recommended tips

Menstruation is different for every woman. While some hardly experience any pain or discomfort before and/or during their menses, some go through dysmenorrhea which is the medical term for painful menstrual periods. While mild pain is normal, for women who experience severe pain, it can be difficult to carry on with their day as usual, especially if they are working and/or travelling and cannot take an off.

While rest is very important if you experience pain, there are other ways of dealing with it that don’t involve lying down on your bed with a hot bag, even though that is ideal.

In the case of extreme period pain, “you can take over-the-counter painkillers like Ibuprofen and Combiflam”, prescribed Dr Anjali Kumar, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon. She added that “if you are sitting on a chair, then try deep breathing exercises like deep inhaling and exhaling.”

Dr Kumar also advised drinking lots of water, preferably warm, and avoiding fatty foods, alcohol, carbonated beverages, caffeine, and salty foods.

Dr Rupam Arora, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynacologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pataparganj, also prescribed “Mefenamic Meftal-spas”.

“But, it should be taken whenever the pain starts, not after the pain sets in. So, one can have it three times a day for three days.” She also suggested staying active and trying gentle massage and relaxation technique.

Both the doctors stressed on visiting a specialist in case the pain is severe and recurring to understand and treat its causes at the root.

