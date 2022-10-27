scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Eight things women can do to manage their mental well-being during pregnancy

According to a doctor, while swings in the mood are typical throughout pregnancy, continuous anxiety or despair may be signs of a more serious problem

pregnancy, pregnant women, mental health during pregnancy, mental health issues during pregnancy, emotional health pregnancy, indian express newsA pregnant woman needs to take as much care as possible for the sake of her health and that of the child. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

During pregnancy, the body goes through a lot of changes physically, mentally and also emotionally. The various hormonal changes happening inside the body can bring about mood swings. Dr Payal Narang, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Lullanagar, says negative thoughts and worries are common emotions felt during first or unexpected pregnancies. “Moreover, it can be difficult if you are already struggling with depression or anxiety,” she says.

According to the doctor, a pregnant woman needs to take as much care as possible for the sake of her health and that of the child. “Eat healthy, move around, get adequate rest, and take prenatal vitamins. If you’re feeling nervous, sad, or anxious, talk to someone.”

What are mood swings?

Dr Narang says swings in the mood are typical throughout pregnancy. “Continuous anxiety or despair, however, may be signs of a more serious problem. Regular concern, bodily changes, and stress associated with pregnancy can all have an impact.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hybrid Mustard’ or ‘Europ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hybrid Mustard’ or ‘Europ...
The rise of the right in ItalyPremium
The rise of the right in Italy
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
ALSO READ |Women recount first pregnancy experiences: ‘Seeing life grow within you feels extremely special’

She adds that pregnant women occasionally develop anxiety or depression:

* Depression: A protracted state of sadness, melancholy, or anger. Some women may feel depression prior to conception. But, it may also start if she is not pleased about being pregnant or is under a lot of stress at work or at home.

* Anxiety: This is a feeling of worry over possible outcomes. If you worry a lot anyhow, several things during pregnancy may stress you out. Some people worry they won’t be good mothers or that they won’t have enough money to raise a child.

pregnancy, pregnant women, mental health during pregnancy, mental health issues during pregnancy, emotional health pregnancy, indian express news When aid is provided to you, accept it; when you need help, ask for it. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Other mental health conditions that pregnant women may experience include:

Advertisement

Bipolar disorder
– Trauma-related stress disorder (PTSD)
– Panic disorders
– Obsessional condition (OCD)
– Eating problems like binge-eating large amounts of food with a loss of control over the eating

ALSO READ |Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What you need to know about its impact on pregnancy, fertility

Treatment of mental health issues is of utmost importance during pregnancy, the doctor cautions while listing eight things that women can do to manage their mental well-being during pregnancy:

1. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself; be realistic about your abilities and take breaks when needed.
2. Unless absolutely necessary, try to avoid making significant changes during this time, such as relocating or changing employment.
3. Continue to remain active (check with your doctor or midwife before you start an exercise program).
4. Eat consistent, nutritious meals.
5. Spend time with those who enable you to feel at ease and confident.
6. Refrain from taking drugs or alcohol to relax.
7. Connect with other pregnant parents for support.
8. When aid is provided to you, accept it; when you need help, ask for it.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 09:40:10 pm
Next Story

Putin: Russia has never talked about using nuclear weapons

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Lilly Singh, fashion, Indian Express, lifestyle gallery
All the times Lilly Singh channeled boss lady vibes with her chic style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement