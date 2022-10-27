Eight things women can do to manage their mental well-being during pregnancy

During pregnancy, the body goes through a lot of changes physically, mentally and also emotionally. The various hormonal changes happening inside the body can bring about mood swings. Dr Payal Narang, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Lullanagar, says negative thoughts and worries are common emotions felt during first or unexpected pregnancies. “Moreover, it can be difficult if you are already struggling with depression or anxiety,” she says.

According to the doctor, a pregnant woman needs to take as much care as possible for the sake of her health and that of the child. “Eat healthy, move around, get adequate rest, and take prenatal vitamins. If you’re feeling nervous, sad, or anxious, talk to someone.”

What are mood swings?

Dr Narang says swings in the mood are typical throughout pregnancy. “Continuous anxiety or despair, however, may be signs of a more serious problem. Regular concern, bodily changes, and stress associated with pregnancy can all have an impact.”

She adds that pregnant women occasionally develop anxiety or depression:

* Depression: A protracted state of sadness, melancholy, or anger. Some women may feel depression prior to conception. But, it may also start if she is not pleased about being pregnant or is under a lot of stress at work or at home.

* Anxiety: This is a feeling of worry over possible outcomes. If you worry a lot anyhow, several things during pregnancy may stress you out. Some people worry they won’t be good mothers or that they won’t have enough money to raise a child.

When aid is provided to you, accept it; when you need help, ask for it.

Other mental health conditions that pregnant women may experience include:

– Bipolar disorder

– Trauma-related stress disorder (PTSD)

– Panic disorders

– Obsessional condition (OCD)

– Eating problems like binge-eating large amounts of food with a loss of control over the eating

Treatment of mental health issues is of utmost importance during pregnancy, the doctor cautions while listing eight things that women can do to manage their mental well-being during pregnancy:

1. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself; be realistic about your abilities and take breaks when needed.

2. Unless absolutely necessary, try to avoid making significant changes during this time, such as relocating or changing employment.

3. Continue to remain active (check with your doctor or midwife before you start an exercise program).

4. Eat consistent, nutritious meals.

5. Spend time with those who enable you to feel at ease and confident.

6. Refrain from taking drugs or alcohol to relax.

7. Connect with other pregnant parents for support.

8. When aid is provided to you, accept it; when you need help, ask for it.

