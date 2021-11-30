‘See, absorb, identify, accept it’: Manage anxiety with the ‘3-3-3 rule’

While we all keep our physical health in check, we often forget about taking good care of our mental well-being. Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, among others, affect millions of people worldwide. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has had an alarming impact on people’s mental health, with stress and anxiety becoming increasingly common.

However, most people fail to recognise and manage it. “All too often we brush it under the carpet or insist on a ‘good vibes/positive’ approach to life and don’t deal with it correctly,” psychologist Dr Shwetambara Sabharwal said.

“It is more than okay to not feel 100% all the time or to experience unexplained anxiousness. Take a moment to see it, absorb it, identify it. Accept it,” she added as she talked about the ‘3-3-3 rule’ that “grounds us to the present moment creating mindfulness that helps us depart from unhealthy emotions”.

Here’s how you can follow the 3-3-3 rule:

*Name three sounds you hear.

*Move three parts of your body — your fingers, shoulders, and then feet.

*And point out three things you see.

“Whenever you feel your brain going 1000 miles per hour, try this exercise to help bring you back to the present moment,” the psychologist said.

Further, she shared how you can put the anxiety cycle on pause.

*Take a deep breath in and exhale completely.

*Follow the 3-3-3 rule.

*Name the feeling.

*Affirm that it’s okay to feel this.

*Lean into the present moment inside you and plant a seed for calm.

“Remember to take a moment to plant a seed within you to help health, calm and balance germinate and grow from deep inside. Nurture it and watch it blossom,” she concluded.

