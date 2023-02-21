As flesh-eating parasites eat a man’s eye after he sleeps with contact lenses, experts on why you should take them off

Mike Krumholz, a 21-year-old man from Florida in the United States, lost vision in one eye after he took a nap with his contact lenses still on. When he woke up from his slumber, he “felt like bad allergies or maybe even pink eye”. When he visited a doctor, he was misdiagnosed with HSV1 in his eye, he wrote on his gofundme.com page.

After visiting five different ophthalmologists and two cornea specialists, he was diagnosed with a very rare parasite in his eye, called acanthamoeba keratitis. “I have had 2 surgeries so far, called PDT relocation of the conjunctival flap and a corneal transplant,” he added.

Krumholz continued that it is extremely painful and he has “absolutely no vision” in one eye. “Not only can I not work, but I also cannot go outside. I’m just trying to get through this difficult time. But the most important thing to me is to spread awareness to other contact lens wearers so that nobody has to go through this horrible experience that I currently am,” he added. He concluded by asking everyone who wears contact lenses to not sleep, swim, or shower with them on.

Agreeing, Dr Nirati Srivastava, Consultant, Ophthalmology, Regency Hospital, Kanpur said that the most typical misuse of contact lenses is wearing them all night. “Any contact lens worn while sleeping reduces the quantity of oxygen that can reach the eye and raises the risk of infection. Your contact lens prevents your eye from receiving the oxygen and moisture needed to fend off a bacterial or microbial invasion while asleep,” Dr Srivastava explained.

She added that while newer lenses may be fine to some extent, if your contact lenses are not routinely and thoroughly cleaned, wearing them overnight or for an extended period of time can result in eye infections. “Also, you run the danger of scratching your eyes if debris builds up on your contact lenses.”

Further, sleeping with your contact lenses on can create a hindrance in several protective mechanisms. “Tears are our first line of defence against all micro-organisms. The blinking action of the eyes in day time spreads these tears evenly on our corneal surface and also makes oxygen permeability easy for the eyes to stand strong against all infections and allergies flushing our surface free of toxins. When we sleep with contact lenses on, tears get blocked off as we don’t blink and oxygen permeability is extremely compromised. Our ocular surface loses its stability and is easily prone to infective microbes which can act upon in no time and cause serious injuries and infections,” explained Dr Deepti Mehta, Ophthalmologist, CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad.

She said that people who are most at risk include computer users, mobile users, thyroid patients, and diabetics. “People exposed to air conditioners and teenagers using eye make-ups like eyeliners too need a word of extra advice whenever they go out with their contacts on. Vitamin D deficiency can make such infections worse in no time,” Dr Mehta added.

Here are some tips you must follow if you wear contact lenses, as shared by Dr Mehta.

*Clean and disinfect your lenses every day before and after use.

*Discard the leftover solution in your lens case every time you are placing lenses back in place.

*Discontinue lenses the moment you feel any irritation or pain or watering of the eyes.

*Always carry a contact lens case and spare glasses every time you are going out with your lenses on as emergency situations don’t always knock at your door and come.

*After removal of lenses, use an artificial tear drop preservative-free for good ocular health.

*Immediately contact a doctor in case of the slightest pain or discomfort in the eyes.

Concluding, Dr Srivastava said that if you end up sleeping with contact lenses on, take them out as soon as you can, give your eyes a day to heal, and then put lenses back on.

