Mamitha Baiju had 102°F fever on Vishwanath & Sons song shoot: ‘Go to the hospital for nebuliser’

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Mamitha Baiju, 25, recently opened up about struggling with health challenges while shooting a song for Vishwanath & Sons in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, alongside actor Suriya. “The weather was really bad. Very cold. I had a 102 °F fever, asthma and allergies. (We used to) Do the shoot and go to the hospital for a nebuliser,” the actor shared in a conversation with Mana Stars.
During the conversation, Suriya also mentioned suffering from a 102-degree fever.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Manas Mengar, senior consultant in pulmonology at KIMS Hospitals Thane, said several potential triggers could have been at play at the same time. “Dust, pollen, smoke, strong fragrances, makeup products, artificial fog, fumes from generators, changing temperatures and poor air quality can irritate the airways. Long hours outdoors, strenuous dancing or repeated takes can add to the stress on the respiratory system. For someone with asthma or an allergic tendency, this combination may provoke coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or breathlessness,” said Dr Mengar.
Exercise, particularly intense activity involving prolonged or rapid breathing, can trigger exercise-induced bronchoconstriction. “Breathing rapidly through the mouth can cause the airways to cool and dry, making them more prone to narrowing. The risk can be higher when exercise is performed in cold, dry, dusty or polluted surroundings,” said Dr Mengar.
Dr Mengar said that allergic inflammation can make the airways more sensitive. “Exposure to a trigger such as pollen, dust mites, mould or certain airborne chemicals may cause inflammation and swelling of the airway lining. In a person who has both allergies and asthma, this can make breathing symptoms more pronounced. Importantly, not every episode of breathlessness during a shoot is necessarily an allergy or asthma attack, so persistent or severe symptoms should be medically evaluated,” said Dr Mengar.
The first step is to know and minimise individual triggers wherever possible. “People with diagnosed asthma should follow their prescribed treatment plan and keep their reliever medication readily accessible. If a shoot involves dust, smoke, fog effects or significant pollution, appropriate protective measures and ventilation can help reduce exposure. Adequate warm-up before strenuous activity and taking planned breaks can also be useful,” said Dr Mengar.
Dr Mengar noted that rapidly worsening breathlessness, difficulty speaking because of shortness of breath, severe wheezing, chest tightness that does not settle, bluish lips, or confusion are warning signs that require urgent medical attention. “Asthma symptoms should not be repeatedly pushed through simply because the person needs to complete a shoot. Early recognition and appropriate treatment can prevent a manageable episode from becoming a medical emergency.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.