Mamitha Baiju had 102°F fever on Vishwanath & Sons song shoot: ‘Go to the hospital for nebuliser’

Mamitha Baiju, 25, recently opened up about struggling with health challenges while shooting a song for Vishwanath & Sons in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, alongside actor Suriya. “The weather was really bad. Very cold. I had a 102 °F fever, asthma and allergies. (We used to) Do the shoot and go to the hospital for a nebuliser,” the actor shared in a conversation with Mana Stars.

During the conversation, Suriya also mentioned suffering from a 102-degree fever.

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