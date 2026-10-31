Mallika Sherawat shares breakfast routine, says she eats fruit 30 minutes before idli

Actor Mallika Sherawat recently shared her ideal breakfast routine in an interview with Mashable India. “Start with fresh fruit in the morning and after half an hour, idli,” she said. She also spoke about her love for dal chawal, a staple in many Indian households.

But does eating fruit first and waiting 30 minutes before having idli offer any health benefits? According to Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, the combination can be part of a balanced breakfast, but the time gap itself offers no proven digestive advantage. What matters more is the meal’s nutritional composition, particularly its fibre and protein content.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Is it healthy to eat fruit before idli?

Eating whole fruit before idli can be a useful way to add fibre, water and vitamin C to breakfast. Idli, made primarily from rice and urad dal, provides carbohydrates but may not offer enough fibre or protein on its own.

However, Malhotra says there is no scientific basis for the belief that fruit ferments in the stomach when eaten alongside other foods. Stomach acid and the digestive process handle fruit and idli without requiring a specific gap between them.

“The 30-minute gap is not what makes it good,” she explains. Waiting before eating idli does not provide a proven digestive benefit.

Iron absorption is another nutritional consideration. The iron in rice and urad dal is non-haem iron, which the body absorbs less efficiently than haem iron from animal foods. Vitamin C can improve non-haem iron absorption when consumed with the same meal, Malhotra adds.

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Idli with fruits (Photo: Magnific) Idli with fruits (Photo: Magnific)

How can you make an idli breakfast more balanced?

“Three idlis give roughly 6 to 8 grams of protein,” says Malhotra. She recommends pairing them with a bowl of sambar, curd or peanut chutney. An egg is another option for those who eat it.

Adding these foods can boost the meal’s protein content, while sambar can add fibre and nutrients through its lentils and vegetables.

People who experience acidity should also consider their fruit choices. Citrus fruits may trigger symptoms in some individuals, so papaya or banana may be more comfortable alternatives.

Does eating fruit on an empty stomach raise blood sugar?

“Whole fruit has a low to moderate glycaemic index, and the fibre and intact cell structure slow how quickly its sugar reaches the blood,” says Malhotra.

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For most healthy people, eating a portion of whole fruit before breakfast is unlikely to cause a significant or prolonged blood sugar rise. The increase may occur somewhat faster when fruit is eaten on an empty stomach, because there is no other food in the digestive system to slow absorption.

Malhotra stresses that the form of fruit matters more than the timing. A whole apple, for instance, retains its fibre and requires chewing, whereas fruit juice delivers sugar without the same intact structure and much of the fibre. Smoothies can also be less filling, depending on how they are prepared. Dried fruit and very ripe bananas or mangoes may affect blood glucose differently depending on portion size.

How much fruit should people with diabetes eat at breakfast?

Malhotra recommends keeping to a small serving of approximately 100–150 grams and pairing fruit with a few almonds or some curd to add protein or fat. People can also monitor their blood glucose to understand how a particular fruit and portion affect them.

Since fruit alone provides relatively little protein, hunger may return within one or two hours. Following it with a balanced meal that includes protein, fibre and carbohydrates can help make breakfast more satisfying.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.