‘No luck, shortcuts’: Mallika Sherawat flaunts a flat stomach at 49, shares her secret

Mallika Sherawat believes in achieving fitness and better skin through a dedicated and natural process. The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor has been actively sharing glimpses of her workout routine, encouraging fans to hit the gym and eat clean to stay fit in the long run.

Recently, Mallik — who will turn 50 in October — shared a series of mirror selfies from the gym, highlighting her toned and flat stomach. In the photos, she can be seen donning athletic wear and posing around dumbbells and power racks. Sharing the post, she stressed that her toned body is the result of her consistency in working out even on the days she didn’t feel like showing up.

“No luck. No shortcuts. I built this body- day by day, rep by rep, on the days I didn’t feel like it. You can begin at any time. The body responds when the mind decides,” Mallika wrote in the caption.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

A gym trainer weighed in, emphasising that strength training becomes increasingly important with age, particularly as muscle mass naturally declines.

Ritik Kashyap, trainer, Wellness Gym, Delhi, explained that after 40, the body begins to lose muscle if it is not actively maintained. “That’s why weight training becomes more important,” he said, adding that while cardio still plays a role, excessive cardio can prove to be counterproductive. “Cardio is important for heart health, but if you do too much, muscles can get lost after a certain age.”

He highlighted that strength training helps maintain a toned appearance while also supporting fat loss. “When we build muscles, they continue to burn fat even when the body is at rest,” Kashap noted. He also highlighted its role in maintaining bone health, particularly as bone density tends to decrease with age. “Strength training keeps the bones strong, while cardio supports heart health,” he said.

Importance of a balanced routine

Recommending a balanced routine, he suggested incorporating strength training up to four days a week, along with cardio two to three times weekly. “This helps improve strength, supports hormone balance like oestrogen, and keeps the body toned,” he explained.

Addressing weight-loss misconceptions, the trainer warned against under-eating and over-relying on cardio. “People think eating less will make them lose weight, but it only makes the body look loose. You may become thin, but not toned,” he said. He added that this approach can worsen bone density and reduce overall strength, especially in women.

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According to Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare, strength training plays a more critical role than cardio for women in their late 40s when it comes to maintaining a lean and toned physique.

“Strength training becomes more important than cardio as women enter their late 40s due to age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, which can slow metabolism and increase fat accumulation,” she explained.

While she acknowledged the benefits of cardio for heart health and calorie burning, she noted that it does little to preserve muscle mass. “Strength training helps maintain lean muscle, improves bone density, and supports hormonal balance, especially during perimenopause and menopause,” Kalra added.

Role of nutrition

Highlighting the role of nutrition in the late 40s, Kalra explained, “As metabolism slows, the body becomes less efficient at utilising nutrients, making diet quality more important than ever.”

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She emphasised the importance of protein intake, noting that “adequate protein helps preserve muscle mass, supports recovery, and maintains strength.” Without sufficient protein, she warned, even regular exercise may not prevent muscle loss. She advised distributing protein intake evenly throughout the day, incorporating sources such as pulses, dairy, eggs, lean meats, soy, and nuts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.