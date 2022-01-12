‘Immunity up’: You must try Malavika Mohanan’s drink of the month; find out what it is

As Omicron and Covid-19 cases continue to rise, couple with seasonal illnesses like cold, cough, and the flu, there is no better time to strengthen the body’s immunity. While precautionary measures are the mainstay, certain home remedies can also prove to be extremely beneficial. As such, actor Malavika Mohanan also recently shared how she is working on her immunity with ginger-turmeric tea.

“Ginger-turmeric tea seems to be the drink of the month,” Malavika captioned the post on Instagram.

Take a look.

While immunity is something that can’t be built in a day, adopting healthy lifestyle practices can enable the way forward, as per experts.

“Ginger tea has remained an age-old ayurvedic remedy due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, medicinal, and therapeutic properties. Gingerol, a key phytonutrient present in ginger, maintains a healthy microbiome and prevents digestive issues,” said dietician Garima Goyal in an earlier article. It is also said that as one of the most potent herbs, ginger helps prevent nausea and soothes an upset stomach. Ginger is also effective in keeping the body warm, and helps break down the accumulation of toxins in the body.

Turmeric is enriched with curcumin, which is a great antioxidant and inflammatory agent. It also contains anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that further help strengthen the body’s immune function.

How to make it?

Ingredients

½ inch – Ginger

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

¼ tsp – Black pepper powder

1.5 cups – Water

Method

*In a saucepan, boil water and add the ingredients. Boil everything together for at least 10 minutes or until the flavour of ginger infuses in the drink.

*Strain the tea in a cup, add some honey and lemon if you want. Enjoy!

