‘Immunity up’: You must try Malavika Mohanan’s drink of the month; find out what it is

January 12, 2022 2:10:05 pm
As Omicron and Covid-19 cases continue to rise, couple with seasonal illnesses like cold, cough, and the flu, there is no better time to strengthen the body’s immunity. While precautionary measures are the mainstay, certain home remedies can also prove to be extremely beneficial. As such, actor Malavika Mohanan also recently shared how she is working on her immunity with ginger-turmeric tea.
“Ginger-turmeric tea seems to be the drink of the month,” Malavika captioned the post on Instagram.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
While immunity is something that can’t be built in a day, adopting healthy lifestyle practices can enable the way forward, as per experts.
“Ginger tea has remained an age-old ayurvedic remedy due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, medicinal, and therapeutic properties. Gingerol, a key phytonutrient present in ginger, maintains a healthy microbiome and prevents digestive issues,” said dietician Garima Goyal in an earlier article. It is also said that as one of the most potent herbs, ginger helps prevent nausea and soothes an upset stomach. Ginger is also effective in keeping the body warm, and helps break down the accumulation of toxins in the body.
Turmeric is enriched with curcumin, which is a great antioxidant and inflammatory agent. It also contains anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that further help strengthen the body’s immune function.
How to make it?
Ingredients
½ inch – Ginger
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
¼ tsp – Black pepper powder
1.5 cups – Water
Method
*In a saucepan, boil water and add the ingredients. Boil everything together for at least 10 minutes or until the flavour of ginger infuses in the drink.
*Strain the tea in a cup, add some honey and lemon if you want. Enjoy!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-