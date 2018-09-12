Malaria, tubercolosis, HIV vaccines not likely to be produced anytime soon

In order to eradicate this, the study has deduced, a large amount of money is required in order to find the vaccines.(Source: File Photo) In order to eradicate this, the study has deduced, a large amount of money is required in order to find the vaccines.(Source: File Photo)

Vaccines against malaria, HIV and tuberculosis are not likely to be produced anytime soon, according to a study. In order to eradicate these diseases, the study has deduced, a large amount of money is required in order to fund research for the vaccines.

According to a report in The New York Times, in order to change the situation by 2030, money spent on research should increase to $9 billion a year from the $3 billion it spends now. However, it seems that things are not really looking up. While the monetary investment by private foundations, companies, government donors had increased in the early 2000s, things have not progressed much thereafter.

“The current development pipeline is not likely to give us all the pieces to fight these diseases. Donors are cutting back on funding at a time when we should be stepping on the gas,” said Gavin Yamey, the study’s lead author. He is also the director of Duke University’s Center for Policy Impact in Global Health.

The study examined around 538 products, those that are being developed for 35 diseases plaguing the world’s poor. It was published by the Gates Open Research and was funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the Gates Foundation.

Dr Trevor Mundel, the foundation’s president for global health opined that prospects are indeed not very bright, especially for a vaccine that would fully protect people from HIV or a malaria vaccine that will work for more than six months.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd