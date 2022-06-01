Malaika Arora suggests three yoga asanas to help ‘cool down the body’ this summer

Summer, the season of scorching heat, sweating, and parched throats, is discomforting, to say the least. With temperatures soaring, it gets difficult to stick to your workout regimen as the hot weather heats up the body quickly. But, what if we tell you that you can now amp up your fitness levels and cool down the body simultaneously?

Malaika Arora, who regularly gives a peek into her fitness routine, recently shared three yoga asanas that will cool down your body. “Don’t let the heat get the better of you this summer, cool down with yoga,” she wrote, as she demonstrated the poses, wearing an all-black athleisure ensemble.

“In this week’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek @malaikaaroraofficial recommends three asanas that will help you cool down the body. Try these asanas: Pigeon Pose, Cat Cow Pose, Tree Pose,” the fitness-enthusiast captioned the post.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

Pigeon pose (Kapotasana)

Apart from cooling down the body, this asana helps reduce stiffness, increase elasticity in the spine, arms, shoulders and thighs, and strengthen the muscles and joints of lower limbs. It also releases stress and calms the body and mind.

How to do?

*Sit on your knees with your spine erect.

*Now gently stretch your right leg backward (behind you).

*Keep extending the leg until your left knee and foot are adjacent to the right hip.

*Make sure your toes are pointed.

*Lean forward and breathe in deeply.

*Now push your midsection (chest) outwards.

*Remain in the position for about 20-25 seconds.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora swears by these three asanas during summer; know the benefits

Cat-Cow pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

A fusion of two stretches, Cat-Cow pose gently stretches and warms up the spine and the abdomen. It also helps get rid of accumulated fat.

How to do?

*Kneel on all fours and arch your lower back and torso slightly, bending at the hips on both sides.

*Arch it lower again and raise your head up, breathe easily, in and out.

Tree pose (Vrikshasana)

The Tree Pose helps cool down your body. (Source: Pexels) The Tree Pose helps cool down your body. (Source: Pexels)

One of the most common yoga poses, the Tree pose helps strengthen the spine, tendons and ligaments of the feet. It calms the mind, boosts concentration and makes the body sturdy as well as flexible.

How to do?

*Stand straight, place your feet together.

*Keep your arms at the sides.

*Without twisting your left knee, lift up your right foot and hold the lower leg (ankle) from your right hand.

*Now fold your right leg at the knee joint.

*By using both hands, put the right heel on the left thigh as high as possible, with your toes pointing down.

*Your right heel ought to press the left thigh.

*Try to balance yourself on the left leg.

*After that, join your hands together in Namaskar pose and lift them over your head.

*Try to stretch yourself and stand straight while keeping your balance.

*Hold the position for as long as you can.

*Breathe out and bring down your hands to the chest and release.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!