Malaika Arora recommends three yoga asanas for ‘better mental health’; check them out

Yoga is known to have several physical benefits and helps keep one fit and agile. But, yoga also helps in improving mental health by easing stress and anxiety.

Malaika Arora, who frequently shares her preferred yoga poses, took to Instagram to talk about three poses that can help improve mental well-being. According to the actor, “Mental health needs equal attention as physical health”.

Wondering what the poses are? They are – Adho Mukh Svanasana, Balasana and Sukhasana.

Adho Mukh Svanasana

Apart from its various physical benefits, Adho Mukh Svanasana calms the mind and relieves headaches, insomnia and fatigue. It also increases blood circulation to the brain.

How to perform?

*Kneel on the floor, keeping a hip-width distance between your knees.

*Press the hand into the ground.

*Straighten both the elbow and knees, heels touching the floor and ears touching the inner arms.

*Lift the hips and form an inverted ‘A’ shape.

Balasana

This asana is known to destress your mind as well as your body, as it calms and relaxes you.

How to perform?

*Sit on your heels, keep your knees apart, and inhale.

*Bend forward by lowering your forehead to touch the floor and exhale.

*Swing your hands forward with your arms alongside your body.

*Hold this position for 2-3 minutes.

Sukhasana

Sukhasana, just like the other two asanas, has a relaxing impact on the mind, helping reduce stress and anxiety.

How to perform?

*Sit down and extend your legs in front of your body.

*Cross your legs in front of you at the shins.

*With your knees wide, place each foot beneath the opposite knee.

*Place your hands on your knees, palms down.

*Gaze straight ahead.

