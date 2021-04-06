Malaika Arora shares the three ‘most important elements for fit living’

It is no secret that Malaika Arora swears by healthy living. The fitness aficionado, who recently got her first dose of the COVID vaccine, shared the “three most important” things one needs to do for a fit life.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is seen sipping from a cup. She wrote, “Starting the day right, working out and eating clean are the three most important elements for fit living. We can at no point in time underestimate the power of either.”

In fact, Malaika seems to be following the golden rule herself; her numerous social media posts on healthy diet and exercise are proof.

Earlier, she gave us a sneak peek into a healthy dish she was cooking.

Besides, Malaika is quite passionate about yoga and keeps sharing workout videos on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture of her doing Chakrasana or the Wheel pose on a narrow ledge. “Keep pushing yourself beyond boundaries! Strive for excellence! Learn, un learn and re learn!” she wrote alongside the post.

How about following Malaika’s tip and seeing the results for yourself?