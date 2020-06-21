‘Take yoga as a lifestyle’: Malaika Arora stresses on the importance of yoga in her life

She states that yoga for her is not just having a ripped body but a more wholesome pursuit. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram) She states that yoga for her is not just having a ripped body but a more wholesome pursuit. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Every year, on June 21, International Yoga Day is celebrated. This year, however, things are starkly different. In the light of the pandemic, the theme this year decided upon by United Nations is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”. The benefits of yoga both for the body and the mind need no telling. Several practitioners as well as celebrities have vocally advocated yoga to be included as a way of life.

Malaika Arora has always given us major fitness goals and stressed on the importance of yoga. On International Yoga Day, she shared a video on Instagram detailing the way yoga helped her at various junctures of her life. She begins by saying yoga for her is not just having a ripped body, but a more wholesome pursuit.

“People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life – Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this,” she wrote.

“This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day!” she added.

If you need proof on how Arora takes yoga seriously, you can check out this picture wherein she has nailed an inverted yoga posture.

Take out the mat already!

