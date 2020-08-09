Malaika Arora loves dragon fruits; here are some of its skin and health benefits

This tropical fruit is liked for its bright skin and pulp that is dotted with black seeds. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) This tropical fruit is liked for its bright skin and pulp that is dotted with black seeds. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

One of the most exotic fruits, dragon fruit is one which will arrest you with its gorgeous colour. Also known as pitahaya, the fruit is indigenous to South America, but also found in Vietnam, Thailand and China.

Recently, actor Malaika Arora had posted a story on Instagram mentioning how much she loves the fruit. We couldn’t help but wonder about its many skin and health benefits. Check it out below!

Benefits for skin

You either eat it or apply it topically — this exotic fruit has a plethora of benefits for you.

If you are someone who is suffering from acne or has combination skin, we promise you this fruit will work wonders. The reason being, it is highly rich in vitamin C. All you have to do is scoop out the pulp and rub it on areas which have acne spots or active acne. However, you can also try this with vitamin C serum at home to treat acne-prone skin.

Not only does it provide a natural radiance to your skin, but dragon fruits are also known to treat sunburns. Mix 1/4th dragon fruit with a capsule of vitamin E and apply it on your skin. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it thoroughly with cold water.

Also, if you are looking for a natural moisturiser, count on the dragon fruit because 80 per cent of it is just water. Bring it to your rescue if you want to tighten your skin pores and prevent premature ageing as well. All you have to do is mix 1/2 tablespoon of dragon fruit with 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Mash the fruit and mix it well, apply it on your face. Make sure you have a thick layer under your eyes, and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Benefits for health

We all know it is a rich source of vitamin C; this fruit can strengthen your immunity system. It helps to kill in pathogen cells and increases the number of WBC (white blood cells) in your body. Not only that, but it can also help in maintaining or losing weight because 80 per cent of it is water and it is a fruit which is heavily rich in fibre, thus making sure you have no problems in bowel movements.

It is also rich in iron, thus it can help cure scurvy or anaemia. And since it is enriched with lycopene, too, it can maintain your cardiovascular health, and also prevent cancer. The peel of the dragon fruit is rich in anthocyanin, this has a lot of antioxidants which our bodies need now more than ever. Not only that, but it also helps improve your vision.

